Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
foxla.com
LASD K9 killed by suspect during barricade in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A beloved K9 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was killed by an armed suspect during a barricade in Gardena Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's department's Special Enforcement Bureau and K9 unit were called to an apartment building on the 1800 block of West 145th Street to assist Gardena Police with an armed suspect who barricaded themselves.
foxla.com
9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target released from hospital ahead of the holidays
LOS ANGELES - A 9-year-old boy who was one of two people attacked in a downtown Los Angeles Target store last month is home for the holidays now after being released from the hospital Friday. Brayden Medina has been in the hospital since mid-November after he was stabbed in the...
foxla.com
Search continues for police chase suspect who drove across eastern parts of LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase across the eastern parts of Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was over the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the Pasadena area when the suspect led Irwindale Police Department on a chase. The suspect is...
foxla.com
Underground bunker filled with illegal drugs discovered at Granada Hills home
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - One person was arrested after an illegal drug lab located in an underground bunker of a Granada Hills home was raided Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department said officers recovered fentanyl, heroin, meth and magic mushrooms. In November, narcotics officers received an...
foxla.com
Arrest of 7 LAPD officers for suspicion of DUI prompts warning to 'drink responsibly'
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department issued a warning to its own officers to "celebrate responsibly" after seven colleagues were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving recently. According to the Los Angeles Times, top officials wrote a bulletin to staff informing them that half of the officers arrested...
foxla.com
9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target discharged from hospital before Christmas
Braden Medina had been in the hospital since mid-November after being stabbed in a downtown Los Angeles Target store. He was released from the hospital Friday.
foxla.com
Families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator on Christmas Eve
BUENA PARK, Calif. - Orange County firefighters rescued two families from a hotel elevator in Buena Park on Christmas Eve. Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called out to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, for reports that an elevator had gotten stuck.
foxla.com
LASD conducts DUI operation to crack down on impaired driving
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - This holiday season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is conducting several DUI operations to look for impaired drivers on the roads. From Dec. 14 through New Year’s Day, LASD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
foxla.com
Man seriously injured in Arleta house fire
ARLETA, Calif. - A man is in serious condition following a fire at a home in Arleta Thursday. According to officials, the fire was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at the two-story house located at 14261 W. Judd Street. The fire was knocked down in a little less than an hour.
foxla.com
Pickaxe used by smash-and-grab burglar to break into Macy's jewelry cases in Simi Valley
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Authorities are searching for an alleged smash-and-grab burglar who used a pickaxe to break jewelry display cases at the Macy's store in the Simi Valley Town Center. The incident happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., according to police. The thief, who police described as a man in...
foxla.com
All clear given after police investigate reports of suspicious bag at LAX
LOS ANGELES - An all clear was given at LAX after reports of a suspicious bag prompted an investigation Thursday afternoon. According to LAX, the unattended bag was located in the lower level near Terminal 6. LAX police say they have cleared the suspicious item and traffic lanes are being reopened again on the lower levels.
foxla.com
Vehicle splits in half after colliding with Metro bus
LOS ANGELES - Two people were injured after a vehicle and Metro bus collided into each other Thursday evening. Firefighters and paramedics in the Central-Alameda area responded to the Blue Line train on East Vernon Ave. around 3:40 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the passenger vehicle sustained...
foxla.com
Video shows moments small plane crashes into Santa Monica beach
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Dramatic video captures the moments a small plane makes a dangerous landing in Santa Monica. In the video, shared by TNLA, the small aircraft is seen flying not too far from visitors at the Santa Monica Pier. The small plane then crashed onto Santa Monica State Beach.
foxla.com
Grieving mother warns parents about dangers of fentanyl with billboard
LOS ANGELES - After losing her 19-year-old son to a fentanyl overdose four years ago, Juli Shamash is trying to prevent parents from making the same mistake of not openly talking with their children about the dangers of illicit street drugs. "So many kids are dying everyday and it doesn’t...
foxla.com
Dogs saved after FOX 11 report on overcrowding
A day after FOX 11 shared the story of Los Angeles' East Valley animal shelter – where more families gave up their pets due to financial fallouts from the current state of the economy – viewers began stepping in to help. FOX 11 spoke with the Balbuena family,...
foxla.com
Preparing for the 134th Rose Parade, 'Turning the Corner' theme
PASADENA, Calif. - Amy Wainscott is only the fourth woman to serve as President of the Tournament of Roses and as president, she got to pick this year’s parade theme: Turning the Corner. When she picked the parade theme, she was literally thinking about the view as the parade...
foxla.com
Christmas tamales: Shoppers wait in line for masa in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. - It's almost that special times of year!. With Christmas just days away, some are preparing to make traditional foods to celebrate the holiday. On Thursday, a long line was seen wrapping around a market in Downey, with some shoppers waiting for hours to buy fresh masa, the main ingredient for tamales, a beloved holiday staple in Los Angeles and beyond.
foxla.com
Cathedral Masses, LA County holiday celebrations set for Christmas Eve
LOS ANGELES - Christmas Eve in the Southland will be marked Saturday by Masses at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and the 63rd annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside at a 4 p.m. Christmas...
foxla.com
'Embarrassed' ex-NFL star Willie McGinest apologizes for assault arrest
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest has issued a public apology for a "lapse in judgment" that led to his arrest in West Hollywood on suspicion of assault. McGinest, 51, was arrested Monday morning at the West Hollywood sheriff's station, where he went to give a statement...
Comments / 0