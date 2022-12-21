ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxla.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD K9 killed by suspect during barricade in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - A beloved K9 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was killed by an armed suspect during a barricade in Gardena Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's department's Special Enforcement Bureau and K9 unit were called to an apartment building on the 1800 block of West 145th Street to assist Gardena Police with an armed suspect who barricaded themselves.
GARDENA, CA
foxla.com

Underground bunker filled with illegal drugs discovered at Granada Hills home

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - One person was arrested after an illegal drug lab located in an underground bunker of a Granada Hills home was raided Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department said officers recovered fentanyl, heroin, meth and magic mushrooms. In November, narcotics officers received an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator on Christmas Eve

BUENA PARK, Calif. - Orange County firefighters rescued two families from a hotel elevator in Buena Park on Christmas Eve. Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called out to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, for reports that an elevator had gotten stuck.
BUENA PARK, CA
foxla.com

LASD conducts DUI operation to crack down on impaired driving

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - This holiday season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is conducting several DUI operations to look for impaired drivers on the roads. From Dec. 14 through New Year’s Day, LASD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man seriously injured in Arleta house fire

ARLETA, Calif. - A man is in serious condition following a fire at a home in Arleta Thursday. According to officials, the fire was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at the two-story house located at 14261 W. Judd Street. The fire was knocked down in a little less than an hour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

All clear given after police investigate reports of suspicious bag at LAX

LOS ANGELES - An all clear was given at LAX after reports of a suspicious bag prompted an investigation Thursday afternoon. According to LAX, the unattended bag was located in the lower level near Terminal 6. LAX police say they have cleared the suspicious item and traffic lanes are being reopened again on the lower levels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Vehicle splits in half after colliding with Metro bus

LOS ANGELES - Two people were injured after a vehicle and Metro bus collided into each other Thursday evening. Firefighters and paramedics in the Central-Alameda area responded to the Blue Line train on East Vernon Ave. around 3:40 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the passenger vehicle sustained...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Video shows moments small plane crashes into Santa Monica beach

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Dramatic video captures the moments a small plane makes a dangerous landing in Santa Monica. In the video, shared by TNLA, the small aircraft is seen flying not too far from visitors at the Santa Monica Pier. The small plane then crashed onto Santa Monica State Beach.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Dogs saved after FOX 11 report on overcrowding

A day after FOX 11 shared the story of Los Angeles' East Valley animal shelter – where more families gave up their pets due to financial fallouts from the current state of the economy – viewers began stepping in to help. FOX 11 spoke with the Balbuena family,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Preparing for the 134th Rose Parade, 'Turning the Corner' theme

PASADENA, Calif. - Amy Wainscott is only the fourth woman to serve as President of the Tournament of Roses and as president, she got to pick this year’s parade theme: Turning the Corner. When she picked the parade theme, she was literally thinking about the view as the parade...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Christmas tamales: Shoppers wait in line for masa in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. - It's almost that special times of year!. With Christmas just days away, some are preparing to make traditional foods to celebrate the holiday. On Thursday, a long line was seen wrapping around a market in Downey, with some shoppers waiting for hours to buy fresh masa, the main ingredient for tamales, a beloved holiday staple in Los Angeles and beyond.
DOWNEY, CA

