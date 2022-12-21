Read full article on original website
Very light snow grazing Northern Utah tonight, little warmer for the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cold and cloudy conditions remain over much of the state Friday. Very light and scattered snow remains in the forecast through the evening with snow showers lingering into Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected in the valleys with very minimal mountain snowfall.
Precipitation and some warming heading into Christmas weekend
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Christmas Eve Eve, Utah! After wild winds and an active week for northern Utah, conditions should start to even out as we head into our holiday weekend, but not before a weak disturbance brings the chance of snow showers to parts of the state.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: N. Utahns waking up to freezing temperatures, glassy roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following Wednesday's rain and snow, a cold air mass will move into northern Utah, leaving the area bitterly freezing. Remnants of heavy winds will make things worse, bringing wind chill temperatures to below zero for many cities and towns, and single digits for many others.
Winter storm warning issued for parts of No. Utah; winds to bring sub-zero temps
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather advisories are in effect as a storm moves into northern Utah, bringing strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the Wasatch Mountains, which could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Some parts could see up to 15″ of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Wasatch to receive more new snow this week ahead of a warm front
PARK CITY, Utah — Last week’s storm left the state with several feet of fresh snow and frigid temperatures, with nighttime temperatures in Park City falling below zero. The next […]
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
New Mexico warns of arctic blast, dangerous cold ahead of Christmas
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health officials are warning New Mexicans to protect themselves against extreme cold temperatures ahead of Christmas as a blast of arctic air moves across the state. Over the next three days, forecasts from KRQE News 13 and data from the National Weather Service indicate that several areas in New Mexico are […]
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
Will Montana’s Freezing Temps Top The All-Time Record This Week?
It would appear that Montana has been more naughty than nice as Mother Nature is bringing freakishly cold temperatures to the state this week. Taking a look at the National Weather Services forecast for the next few days shows that Montana is going to be in the deep freeze leading up to Christmas. In fact, we're currently looking at a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Warning.
Huge deals and monumental tips from your local Utah Honda Dealers
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While many are eagerly awaiting their presents under the tree this year, it’s the gifts that aren’t under the tree that will keep giving. This holiday, the time has never been more right to consider buying a vehicle from Utah Honda Dealers.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Drivers To Stay Home, Shares Video Showing They Can’t See Anything
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the bone-chilling temperatures and howling winds didn’t make it an easy decision not to venture out Wednesday night in Wyoming, maybe this will. The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video showing just how hazardous the weather is. Visibility? None.
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
