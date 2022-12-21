ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Precipitation and some warming heading into Christmas weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Christmas Eve Eve, Utah! After wild winds and an active week for northern Utah, conditions should start to even out as we head into our holiday weekend, but not before a weak disturbance brings the chance of snow showers to parts of the state.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Winter storm warning issued for parts of No. Utah; winds to bring sub-zero temps

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather advisories are in effect as a storm moves into northern Utah, bringing strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the Wasatch Mountains, which could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Some parts could see up to 15″ of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
UTAH STATE
NBCMontana

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
MISSOULA, MT
KATU.com

Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
PORTLAND, OR
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
XL Country 100.7

Will Montana’s Freezing Temps Top The All-Time Record This Week?

It would appear that Montana has been more naughty than nice as Mother Nature is bringing freakishly cold temperatures to the state this week. Taking a look at the National Weather Services forecast for the next few days shows that Montana is going to be in the deep freeze leading up to Christmas. In fact, we're currently looking at a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Warning.
MONTANA STATE
ABC 4

Huge deals and monumental tips from your local Utah Honda Dealers

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While many are eagerly awaiting their presents under the tree this year, it’s the gifts that aren’t under the tree that will keep giving. This holiday, the time has never been more right to consider buying a vehicle from Utah Honda Dealers.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy