Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]
Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
New York Is the Most Digitally Vulnerable State in the U.S.
These days, just about every aspect of human life is digitally connected. We spend almost every waking hour somehow connected to the Internet however, many forget to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe online – particularly New Yorkers. In 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center took...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?
Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
NY Medical Company Steals $2 Million in Illegal Billing Practices
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that a settlement has been reached between her office and Dr. David B DiMarco, MD and his companies D B DiMarco, MD, PC (DB DiMarco) and DiMarco Vein Centers LLC (DiMarco Vein Centers), securing more than $2 million for Medicaid. Dr. DiMarco...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop
Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade, Guilty Plea
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Full Disclosure: New York State Employers Must Post Salary Ranges for Jobs & Promotions
New legislation was recently signed by Governor Hochul that will provide further transparency for New Yorkers applying for a job or going through the process to receive a promotion. The new legislation requires employers to list all salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions across New York State, a win for New Yorkers.
In New York State, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Vehicle While Intoxicated?
During the holiday season, some of us may indulge in some sort of intoxicating drink. Okay, all it what it is - alcohol. You don't need a lecture from me about responsible drinking, but I will just throw it out there, be careful if you do drink over the holiday season (or anytime for that matter), and don't get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
Amazing French Manor For Rent In New York
If you don't have a couple of millions of dollars laying around to buy a French Manor, you can rent one here in New York. This amazing French Manor is currently listed for rent on Zillow.com. This amazing 7800 square-foot mansion is listed for rent for $6000 a month. Get...
New York Teens Work Less Than Any Other State
According to a recent study, New York teens participate in the labor force less than teens of any other state. The study, done by Jon Jones of Smartest Dollar, found that New York teens have a labor participation rate of just 30.0%, lower than any other state in the country and almost half that of Utah, the state with the highest teen labor participation rate at 53.1%.
New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media
Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos. But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for...
Statewide State Of Emergency Issued Amidst Complicated Storm
As we prepare for one of the most travel heavy weekends of the year, a complicated weather forecast that is legitimately changing by the hour has caused Governor Hochul to declare a statewide State of Emergency, effective now through Monday. Several New York State vehicle bans have been put in...
New York State Will No Longer Arrest Or Prosecute Children Under 12
Soon, New York State will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children under the age of 12, thanks to a new law. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation earlier this year and it will take effect on January 1, 2023. Under current law, children ages 7 and older can be charged with a crime in New York.
New York State Police Hand Out Over 3,000 Tickets In Hudson Valley
Police across the Hudson Valley arrested over 200 in the past week. On Tuesday, New York State Police patrolling the Hudson Valley released its week in review. New York State Police Troop F and Troop K payroll the region. This week's press releases highlight arrests, investigations, and more that police...
