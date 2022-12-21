ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
BUFFALO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?

Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
Hudson Valley Post

One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop

Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
Hudson Valley Post

In New York State, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Vehicle While Intoxicated?

During the holiday season, some of us may indulge in some sort of intoxicating drink. Okay, all it what it is - alcohol. You don't need a lecture from me about responsible drinking, but I will just throw it out there, be careful if you do drink over the holiday season (or anytime for that matter), and don't get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.
Hudson Valley Post

14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Amazing French Manor For Rent In New York

If you don't have a couple of millions of dollars laying around to buy a French Manor, you can rent one here in New York. This amazing French Manor is currently listed for rent on Zillow.com. This amazing 7800 square-foot mansion is listed for rent for $6000 a month. Get...
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

New York Teens Work Less Than Any Other State

According to a recent study, New York teens participate in the labor force less than teens of any other state. The study, done by Jon Jones of Smartest Dollar, found that New York teens have a labor participation rate of just 30.0%, lower than any other state in the country and almost half that of Utah, the state with the highest teen labor participation rate at 53.1%.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Statewide State Of Emergency Issued Amidst Complicated Storm

As we prepare for one of the most travel heavy weekends of the year, a complicated weather forecast that is legitimately changing by the hour has caused Governor Hochul to declare a statewide State of Emergency, effective now through Monday. Several New York State vehicle bans have been put in...
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy