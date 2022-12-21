ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

FWPD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

By Emily Dwire
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify a man accused of robbing a Fort Wayne Dollar General.

Police provided WANE 15 with surveillance photos of the suspect.

According to FWPD, the suspect is wanted for the armed robbery of the Dollar General store at 1915 E. Tillman Rd. on Dec. 18 around 8:30 p.m.

If you recognize the person in the pictures, you are asked to contact the FWPD at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

