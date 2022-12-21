ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Just 8% of Americans have a positive view of cryptocurrencies now, CNBC survey finds

Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
wealthinsidermag.com

JPMorgan: Crypto Is a Nonexistent Asset Class for Most Large Institutional Investors

A strategist at global investment bank JPMorgan says crypto is effectively nonexistent as an asset class for most large institutional investors. “The volatility is too high, the lack of an intrinsic return that you can point to makes it very challenging,” he added. JPMorgan on Institutional Crypto Investing.
Fortune

Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist

Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
u.today

Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
musictimes.com

Is It Worth Investing in NEO Crypto in December 2022?

The year 200 turned out to be challenging for the world economy and the crypto industry in particular. The period when the market is moving down is called "crypto winter". Experienced investors claim that the downtrend is the best time for collecting a portfolio of crypto assets. There should be both popular and large assets such as Bitcoin and little-known but promising tokens such as NEO crypto. Let's take a look at the Neo project and figure out its prospects.
New York Post

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed to exit over ESG ‘hypocrisy’

A small activist fund fired a slingshot at goliath investment firm BlackRock, calling for the ouster of CEO Larry Fink for his “hypocrisy” in pushing a “woke” political agenda. Bluebell Capital — a London-based firm with just $250 million in assets under management, compared to the...
ARIZONA STATE
cryptoglobe.com

JPMorgan Chase Research on ‘Dynamics and Demographics’ of US Household Crypto Use

Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase released a research report titled “The Dynamics and Demographics of U.S. Household Crypto-Asset Use.”. This report “uses de-identified data covering a sample of nearly 5 million active checking account customers, over 600 thousand of which have conducted transfers to crypto accounts.”. These were...
bitcoinist.com

A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex BNY Mellon David Shwed

2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
crypto-economy.com

Weekly CRYPTO News Recap #8

Christmas has finally arrived and with it you have probably asked for Bitcoin to return to its ATH as a gift. But as Santa Claus himself said in response to this request, “he is not a miracle worker“. We’d better ask him for a Ferrari, which is easier.
decrypt.co

Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push

A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
PYMNTS

SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’

Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...

