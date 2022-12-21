Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Opinion: Crypto was billed as a vehicle to wealth. For many Black investors, it's been anything but
Black Americans have been among the groups hardest hit by crypto's implosion because of their greater financial exposure and their relatively late entry into the cryptocurrency market. Far from being a hoped-for financial haven, crypto has proven to be an unmitigated disaster for many Black investors.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Says It’s Focusing on Digital Wallet, NFTs and More To Accelerate Crypto and Web3 Adoption
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase says it’s focusing on accelerating the adoption of crypto assets and Web3 protocols. In a new company blog post, the second-largest digital asset exchange in the world says its goal is “serving as the bridge” to Web3 for its customers by “supercharging” the key building blocks.
CNBC
Just 8% of Americans have a positive view of cryptocurrencies now, CNBC survey finds
Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
bitcoinist.com
FTX Fallout: Mastercard Chief Sees Crypto Market ‘Resetting’ After Exchange’s Collapse
FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have done more than just wipe the entire crypto market with billions worth of capitalization in just a matter of few days. In the wake of one of the worst and most bemusing digital currency-related company implosions to...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $3,200,000,000 in Stablecoins Exit Crypto Exchange Binance in 30 Days: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says billions of dollars worth of stablecoins are being withdrawn from top crypto exchange Binance. Glassnode says that Binance has witnessed $3.2 billion in combined outflows of Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) and Dai (DAI) in a 30-day period. Based on Glassnode’s chart,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching Its ‘Breaking Point’ Before Major Capitulation, Says Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten is warning that Bitcoin (BTC) is inches away from a “breaking point” which could cause a major capitulation event. In a new video update, Merten tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that what has historically been a “buy-the-dip” support level for Bitcoin is now disintegrating.
game-news24.com
It’s still complicated to pay in crypto, but Visa is preparing a revolution for Ethereum payments
News JVTech Paying in crypto remains complicated, but Visa is preparing for a revolution in Ethereum payment. In the years since the adoption of cryptocurrencies became mainstream, the industry has conquered the hearts of major companies of payment systems. Visa is even trying to collaborate with the world’s largest crypto firm.
wealthinsidermag.com
JPMorgan: Crypto Is a Nonexistent Asset Class for Most Large Institutional Investors
A strategist at global investment bank JPMorgan says crypto is effectively nonexistent as an asset class for most large institutional investors. “The volatility is too high, the lack of an intrinsic return that you can point to makes it very challenging,” he added. JPMorgan on Institutional Crypto Investing.
Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist
Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
u.today
Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
musictimes.com
Is It Worth Investing in NEO Crypto in December 2022?
The year 200 turned out to be challenging for the world economy and the crypto industry in particular. The period when the market is moving down is called "crypto winter". Experienced investors claim that the downtrend is the best time for collecting a portfolio of crypto assets. There should be both popular and large assets such as Bitcoin and little-known but promising tokens such as NEO crypto. Let's take a look at the Neo project and figure out its prospects.
New York Post
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed to exit over ESG ‘hypocrisy’
A small activist fund fired a slingshot at goliath investment firm BlackRock, calling for the ouster of CEO Larry Fink for his “hypocrisy” in pushing a “woke” political agenda. Bluebell Capital — a London-based firm with just $250 million in assets under management, compared to the...
cryptoglobe.com
JPMorgan Chase Research on ‘Dynamics and Demographics’ of US Household Crypto Use
Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase released a research report titled “The Dynamics and Demographics of U.S. Household Crypto-Asset Use.”. This report “uses de-identified data covering a sample of nearly 5 million active checking account customers, over 600 thousand of which have conducted transfers to crypto accounts.”. These were...
bitcoinist.com
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex BNY Mellon David Shwed
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
crypto-economy.com
Weekly CRYPTO News Recap #8
Christmas has finally arrived and with it you have probably asked for Bitcoin to return to its ATH as a gift. But as Santa Claus himself said in response to this request, “he is not a miracle worker“. We’d better ask him for a Ferrari, which is easier.
decrypt.co
Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push
A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’
Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...
