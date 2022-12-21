Tammy Jo Esse, age 63, of Willmar, passed away Friday, December 23, at her home following a courageous fight against cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:000 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO