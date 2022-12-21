Read full article on original website
Many worked together to rescue local stranded motorists
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are praising the work done by plow operators, law enforcement, ambulance crews and The Minnesota National Guard for helping rescue stranded motorists during that storm that hit Wednesday through Saturday. Kandiyohi County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Felt says during the peak of the storm Friday afternoon through Saturday morning they had to create "emergency convoys", led by plows, to be able to get to stranded motorists...
Clyde Strege
Clyde Strege, 75, of Willmar, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will be at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar.
Margaret Ruud
Margaret Ruud, age 96, of Lake Lillian, MN passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 29, at 1:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian with Rev. David Nelson officiating. Burial will be in the Community Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by.
Paul Giinthir
Paul E. Giinthir, 90, of Pennock, passed away peacefully on December 23rd. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Pennock. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
Tammy Esse
Tammy Jo Esse, age 63, of Willmar, passed away Friday, December 23, at her home following a courageous fight against cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:000 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 10:55AM CST until December 26 at 12:00AM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Locations along and west of a line from New Ulm, to Willmar, and Glenwood. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
