Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Bella
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Bella! This shy girl is an owner surrender, though we have no idea why! She’s sure to warm up to you after a little while and loves to explore. Bella is still available to view here or you can stop by the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
BGFD, Toys for Tots bring gifts to children Christmas morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Children in Bowling Green saw some extra joy Christmas morning with the arrival of toys. The Bowling Green Fire Department, Marines and volunteers started their day early to carry bags of gifts to around 250 children living in the Housing Authority. The group gathered with...
wnky.com
Where to donate your Christmas tree this year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean your Christmas tree still isn’t useful. Whether you prefer to keep the tree up a little longer or take it down as the new year approaches, you can donate your natural tree for a new purpose.
wnky.com
Butler Co. Animal Shelter in need of donations after pipe bursts
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – The Butler County Animal Shelter is in need of assistance after an emergency situation struck on Christmas. The shelter said in a release Sunday that cold temperatures caused their pipes to burst, flooding the building. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society asked volunteers to help, and...
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City to be released Friday
CAVE CITY, Ky. – You may remember this flying friend we featured a few weeks ago. Well, now you can go see his return to nature for yourself! The Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary says that the eagle has made a full recovery and is scheduled to be released back to the wild.
wnky.com
Blood donations needed after winter weather lowers supply
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The American Red Cross is asking donors to give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year. According to AAA, roughly 113 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. This means those who would otherwise donate will likely hold off until the new year.
wnky.com
BGFD responds to house fire on Christmas Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department units responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon. At 2:33 p.m. on Dec. 25, BGFD responded for a possible structure fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home made the call saying the house was on fire and evacuated, according to officials.
wnky.com
Road conditions remain hazardous in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re thinking of heading out this morning, you may want to remain cautious. Since snow began falling, local emergency management groups and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 are warning drivers to adjust driving behavior if you must go out. Around 8:40 a.m.,...
wnky.com
Section of Broadway Avenue, East 12th Ave. to close for pole replacement
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Both lanes of East 12th Ave. and Broadway Avenue will be closed from Indianola Street to Park Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 6 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews will have closure in place due to replacing a broken pole.
Comments / 0