The 2022 Sweat Science Holiday Book List
The 2022 Sweat Science Holiday Book List

Around this time every year, I share a list of book suggestions tied, sometimes very loosely, to the Sweat Science themes of endurance, fitness, science, and adventure. Most of the titles are new this year; some were just new to me. Either way, they'll all make great gifts for the endurance nerd in your life—or for yourself. (For more ideas, check out my summer book list from July and last year's holiday list.)
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3, Episode 8: “Content Is King,” Part 2
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3, Episode 8: "Content Is King," Part 2

From our sister site Pinkbike. Episode 8: "Content Is King," Part 2. For the second part of our content challenge, the athletes are tested on their ability...
Pattie Gonia Is Bullish on the Inclusive Future of the Outdoors
Pattie Gonia Is Bullish on the Inclusive Future of the Outdoors

Pattie Gonia is the platform-boot-wearing drag persona of Wyn Wiley, an environmental advocate and, in their words, "professional homosexual." In January, Wiley cofounded a nonprofit called Outdoorist Oath, which is committed to protecting the planet, promoting inclusion in outdoor spaces, and inspiring adventure. We caught up with Pattie to hear more about the project and why they're bullish on the inclusive future of the outdoors.
Who Should Narrate the Next Nature Doc? Wrong Answers Only.
Who Should Narrate the Next Nature Doc? Wrong Answers Only.

A few times a year, a new documentary film about the outdoors appears on our favorite streaming services, purporting to explore volcanoes, or the U.S. National Parks, Mount Everest, or some other natural wonder in a groundbreaking manner. In addition to dizzying drone angles and super slow-motion footage, these projects all share a common quality: a celebrity narrator.
Nick Offerman’s Flatulent Adventure
Nick Offerman's Flatulent Adventure

It was around 3 a.m., and you could've heard a pin drop—or, more to the point, a stalactite drip. We had been floating in the cave on a wooden raft for six or seven hours when I solemnly chose to accept the challenge: $50 if I could fart on pitch, specifically the G above middle C. This jocund wager was put forth by one of my fellow actors, Cristin Milioti (star of stage and screen, particularly known for her killer pipes as a singer), who clearly was more than ready for this tedious working "day" to end. Initially, she'd offered me $500, but quickly retreated to one-tenth of that amount when she registered the lack of hesitation and the stone-cold élan with which I'd agreed.
Thinking Like a Sidewalk
Thinking Like a Sidewalk

I struggle running in circles, but I've realized that says more about me than the concrete. For a trail runner, someone who prides herself on exploring the expanses...
Full Circle Everest Broke Barriers on the World’s Highest Peak
Philip Henderson sounds exhausted. “I’ve been busy,” he says, his voice cracking over the phone. “But good busy.”. Henderson, the 59-year-old team leader of Full Circle Everest, is driving back to his home in Cortez, Colorado, after speaking to members of the Rotary Club in nearby Durango. It’s late August, nearly three months since his team made international headlines by becoming the first all-Black expedition to reach the highest point on the planet. Since then, Henderson and his teammates have received a flood of interview requests. He tries not to turn any of them down.
Want to Make Your Next Hike Cozy AF? Embrace the Art of Hygge.
Want to Make Your Next Hike Cozy AF? Embrace the Art of Hygge.

I love my backpacking buds, but route-finding isn't their forte. Nor mine. So in retrospect, it's not surprising that the "trail" we thought we were skinning to Peter Eiseman Hut in the shadow of Colorado's Gore Range was actually a set of random ski tracks leading to nowhere.
Some of Our Favorite Gifts from Backcountry Under $50
Some of Our Favorite Gifts from Backcountry Under $50

We're almost at the finish line of holiday shopping—but the last stretch is always the hardest. So we scoured Backcountry.com for their best deals on gear under $50 that can still be delivered in time for Christmas, if you order by December 16. Good luck with the final sprint.
Giving the Gift of the Outdoors
With consumers setting out to find that perfect gift for each person on their lists, how can brands cut through the holiday clutter and stand out among their competitors? Finn’s Consumer Lifestyle and Sports team has observed several gift-promoting trends across multiple industries that are doing just that, by tapping into the magic of getting outdoors together.
Five Nonprofits Win Big
Call it a community. Call it a club. Call it a clan. Whatever you call it, the special blend of camaraderie, passion, and service that Land Rover inspires sparked hundreds of enthusiasts to gather for Destination Defender, a weekend celebration held in New York’s Hudson Valley. The secret sauce was on full display during the November event, prompting one longtime Land Rover fan to predict of newcomers, “They’re gonna get converted. They’re gonna get hooked.”
Our Best Longform Stories of 2022
Our Best Longform Stories of 2022

This year, we published nearly 50 longform stories, from Gloria Liu's whimsical quest to get naked outside to Alex Perry's 17,000-word saga, "Inside the Siege of the Amarula," about a rebel attack at a hotel in Mozambique (my personal favorite of 2022). While readers gravitated to "Jim Harris Was Paralyzed. Then He Ate Magic Mushrooms." which was our most-read feature of the year, I asked a few editors to pick out their personal favorites from the last 12 months. — Matt Skenazy, features editor.
Cordura Brand and Bach Celebrate European Launch with a Limited-Edition Bag
Cordura re/cor fabric launched at the beginning of this year. Now, with the limited-edition tote from Bach Equipment, the first European bag has been introduced. “We make it a priority to continually bring new ideas and products to our brand and retail partners, as innovation is at the core of what Cordura truly is. Working with the talented teams at Bach Equipment to develop the durable, reliable, and recycled next generation of a bag together has been an amazing opportunity to bring together the rich heritage we all share. This limited-edition of a tote bag is a great way to honor our longstanding history with Bach Equipment,” says Malayka Erpen, Global Consumer Segment leader for Cordura Brand.
Why Being Outdoors Makes Us Want to Help Strangers
Why Being Outdoors Makes Us Want to Help Strangers

In the summer of 2019, Tomas Quinones, a Portland-based artist, quality assurance engineer for the mapping app Ride with GPS, and enthusiastic long-distance cyclist, was undertaking a seven-day bikepacking trip, covering some 360 miles of remote high desert country in Southern Oregon, not far from the Nevada border.
Climber Classified Ads We’d Love to See
Climber Classified Ads We'd Love to See

Climbers are a special breed. Below, writer Kevin Corrigan has imagined a lineup of classified advertisements suited for a life spent on the crag. Roommate Wanted. Seeking roommate for...
The Beyond Guide Gloves Are the Warmest I’ve Ever Worn
The Beyond Guide Gloves Are the Warmest I've Ever Worn

Most gloves are insulated with lofted synthetic materials. Versus down or wool, synthetics are less prone to soaking up water and provide more warmth with less thickness. Both merits are important, since your hands are going to be exposed to wet stuff more often and persistently than any other body part other than your feet, and because every every additional iota of puff around your fingers works to reduce your sense of touch.
Why I’m Obsessed With Backpacking Tarps
Why I'm Obsessed With Backpacking Tarps

This past fall, two friends and I spent four days elk hunting at 12,000 feet in the Sangre de Cristo mountains north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The first day was warm and mild, but on the second morning, we woke to six inches of snow. It was still coming down, and it didn't stop for the next 48 hours.
Stop Hating on Cotton
Stop Hating on Cotton

Whoever came up with the phrase "cotton kills" had a lasting impact on me when it comes to cold-weather outerwear or insulation layers. For decades I've shied away from cotton, even as an everyday cool-weather fabric, in favor of wool, polyester, nylon, and down.
