ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delcambre, LA

GMA Cool Schools: Delcambre Elementary

By Dave Baker
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGSDr_0jq2x9bO00

Today's Cool School is Delcambre Elementary!

Mrs. Michelle Landry's third grade social studies classes are participating in a postcard exchange across all 50 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOyJu_0jq2x9bO00 Delcambre Elementary
Postcards sent from other states.

Mrs. Renard's talented visual arts students designed the Louisiana postcard that students would be sending out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsBEn_0jq2x9bO00 Delcambre Elementary
Delcambre Elementary Students

The students are excited about receiving the postcards and learning about the different states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRxDW_0jq2x9bO00 Delcambre Elementary
Delcambre Elementary Students

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDrjf_0jq2x9bO00 Delcambre Elementary
Delcambre Elementary Students

Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Winter Cold Moving In Tonight

A strong cold front will be pushing through the area later in the day bringing the coldest weather since February of 2021. Today will be the last day to get freeze preparations completed.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy