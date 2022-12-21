Read full article on original website
KSLTV
State delivers $15M on 12 wastewater reuse projects in southern, central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division’s director, said all of the projects will seek to find “innovative solutions” to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.
ksl.com
Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Video from Utah DNR reveals what Santa Claus does in his downtime
UTAH — One might think all Santa Claus does is his yearly trips around the world delivering presents, checking that list of who is naughty or nice, and eating all […]
KSLTV
Gov. Cox declares Ballet West a ‘national treasure’
SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox declared Dec. 24 as Ballet West’s Nutcracker Day in Utah to celebrate America’s first and longest running Nutcracker. The state of Utah presented the declaration at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre before the noon performance Christmas Eve. “Utah is home...
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Utah health department finds toxins in Diamond Fork hot springs
A test led by the Utah Health Department has confirmed that the Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork has toxigenic cyanobacteria present in the pools.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – December 23, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 23, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
kvnutalk
Utah organization with local presence provides refugees with what they need – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Utah organization based in American Fork has a group operating in Logan. Lifting Hands International helps to raise money, supplies, aid packages and volunteer hours to support refugees around the world. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Anne Perkins said the idea for the...
suindependent.com
Ice Fishing In Utah? Who Would Have Known!
SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
upr.org
Cache Rendezvous Great Salt Lake Special
USU's Cache Rendezvous staff looks at what is drying Great Salt Lake and how it will affect the entire state. Utah State University Broadcast Journalism students talk to experts to show the factors drying Great Salt Lake. They also explore how a smaller lake can affect Utah's air, snow, and state identity. Finally, what you can do to help preserve this state treasure.
890kdxu.com
You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous
By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
KSLTV
Most expensive ski resorts in North America in Utah, according to survey
SALT LAKE CITY — A survey conducted by Travel Mag compared the price of lodging and skiing at 30 popular resorts in the U.S. and Canada, and found that the priciest resorts are in Utah, followed by Colorado. The most costly resort, according to this survey, is Alta ski...
ABC 4
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
upr.org
With two positions opening, the Utah Wildlife Board is looking for applicants
The Utah Wildlife Board is looking for two new members for 2023. According to a news release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the board is involved in hunting, fishing and wildlife management decisions in the state and members of the public are being asked to apply. One of...
Biden Administration invests $22.5M into Utah drought resiliency projects
The Biden Administration announced on Thursday it will invest more than $84 million in Drought Resiliency Projects - $22.5 million of which will be coming to Utah.
ksl.com
Northern Utah, Wyoming brace for arctic blast
SALT LAKE CITY — Northern Utah is under another winter weather advisory Wednesday night as strong winds are expected to bring dangerous, sub-zero temperatures to parts of the state. Northern Utah and southwestern Wyoming are expected to receive significant snowfall, strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures, according to the...
Enrollment changes mean Utah high schools will be playing new opponents in 2023
Every two years the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) reclassifies schools for high school sports in the state. To do so, it uses school locations and student body size. Classifications determine who athletic teams will compete against for the next two school years. As a result of that process,...
5 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
Comments / 1