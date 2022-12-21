ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

State delivers $15M on 12 wastewater reuse projects in southern, central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division’s director, said all of the projects will seek to find “innovative solutions” to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
UTAH STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Gov. Cox declares Ballet West a ‘national treasure’

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox declared Dec. 24 as Ballet West’s Nutcracker Day in Utah to celebrate America’s first and longest running Nutcracker. The state of Utah presented the declaration at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre before the noon performance Christmas Eve. “Utah is home...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – December 23, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 23, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Ice Fishing In Utah? Who Would Have Known!

SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Cache Rendezvous Great Salt Lake Special

USU's Cache Rendezvous staff looks at what is drying Great Salt Lake and how it will affect the entire state. Utah State University Broadcast Journalism students talk to experts to show the factors drying Great Salt Lake. They also explore how a smaller lake can affect Utah's air, snow, and state identity. Finally, what you can do to help preserve this state treasure.
LOGAN, UT
890kdxu.com

You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous

By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
ksl.com

Northern Utah, Wyoming brace for arctic blast

SALT LAKE CITY — Northern Utah is under another winter weather advisory Wednesday night as strong winds are expected to bring dangerous, sub-zero temperatures to parts of the state. Northern Utah and southwestern Wyoming are expected to receive significant snowfall, strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures, according to the...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
UTAH STATE

