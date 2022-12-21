ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Warming shelters open up in Southern Colorado following extreme cold front this week

By Jessica Gruenling
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- If you need to go outside in those negative temperatures this week, be sure to keep in mind that the cold could be dangerous or even deadly. That's why shelters in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will have their doors open for anyone that needs a place to keep warm.

Springs Rescue Mission and RJ Montgomery Center in Colorado Springs have beds available for those that need them.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing on Monday. That declaration runs through Monday, Dec. 26. During this emergency with snow and freezing temperatures, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions may use their buildings as temporary shelters for the homeless.

Beginning Thursday, the Pueblo Transit Center is also opening as a warming shelter. This warming shelter will be available through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis activated the National Guard to assist with the extreme cold. There will be 100 members of the National Guard to support operations across the state.

