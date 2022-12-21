ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

92 Moose

Much Loved Brew Pub Coming To Tiny Maine Town

Let's talk about craft brews, gourmet pizza and lots of adult and family fun. Those are a few of my favorite things and now they are all coming to a tiny town in Maine for your enjoyment!. According to the Sun Journal, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co is opening it's 6th...
EUSTIS, ME
I-95 FM

What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?

We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire

According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
GARDINER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve

GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
GARDINER, ME
WMTW

Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding

RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
RUMFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Seven displaced following Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline

MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
CAMDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
HAMPDEN, ME
WMTW

Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain

MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
MAINE STATE
