Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
Portland, Augusta and More Maine Cities, Towns Have Free Sand During the Winter
While Maine is the perfect place to capture gorgeous winter photos worthy of social media or an old-school postcard, the season also brings cold temperatures and slick ice you have to watch out for. And as much as shoveling and clearing snow with your blower allows you to at least...
Much Loved Brew Pub Coming To Tiny Maine Town
Let's talk about craft brews, gourmet pizza and lots of adult and family fun. Those are a few of my favorite things and now they are all coming to a tiny town in Maine for your enjoyment!. According to the Sun Journal, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co is opening it's 6th...
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
Brownville Maine’s Food Pantry For Deer Live Cams are Back For the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding
RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
Seven displaced following Bangor fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Rumford crews rescue multiple people stranded by flooding
RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department is reminding people not to ignore cones or signs indicating a road is closed because of flooding after several rescues Saturday morning. On Dec. 24 at 3 a.m., the department put out an alert on Facebook, asking people to avoid Route 232...
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
Ric Tyler Pans Mainestream Media for Ignoring Damariscotta School Scandal
Ric Tyler, host of WVOM Gorge Hale and Ric Tyler Show, questioned Maine’s legacy and corporate media outlets Tuesday morning over their decision to avoid covering the growing scandal in Damariscotta. Last week, parent Amber Lavigne revealed that the Great Salt Bay Community School (AOS 93) had secretly begun...
Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
To the Cat Lady That Was Yelled at in the Walmart in Auburn, Maine
Last night, I went to Walmart in Auburn, Maine, to get some Christmas shopping taken care of. I normally wait until the last minute to shop, and when I do that, I always get stuck in the store with the most people that are exactly like me, a procrastinator. Well,...
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
Questions Linger as $86k in Republican PAC Cash Spent on Staffers, Chairs, Daughter, and Spiteful Refunds
The fate of more than $86,000 in campaign cash left unspent during the 2022 election provides a glimpse of Augusta’s seedy underbelly and the supremely petty dysfunction of the House Republican caucus. The House Republican Fund (HRF), a committee formed in 2002 that has helped Republicans campaign for office...
