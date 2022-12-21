ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico wins again, taking down Prairie View AM

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIhd4_0jq2wibl00

New Mexico recorded its 12th straight win in dominating fashion, handing Prairie View A&M a 94-63 loss at The Pit on Tuesday night. The Lobos had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 22-point lead and outscoring the Panthers 47-38 in the final 20 minutes.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. led the way for New Mexico, putting up 17 points. Mashburn, Jr. dominated the complete offensive performance for the Lobos. The team shot 48% from the field while scoring 1.14 points per possession. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 26 fouls on the defense, which led to 22 points on 63% shooting from the charity stripe.

Photo Courtesy of New Mexico Athletics

Will Douglas scored 17 points while Kyle Harding added another 15 to lead the way for Prairie View A&MU. As a team, the Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.77 points per possession on 28% shooting from the field. Those numbers include 15-of-52 on two-pointers, 5-of-19 on three-pointers, and 18-of-26 on free throws.

New Mexico added another win to remain undefeated on the year. It plays next on December 29 in a matchup with Colorado State. On the other side,Prairie View A&M’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up . The team will look for redemption in its next game against Texas A&M, who is struggling as of late. That game is on December 31.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post New Mexico wins again, taking down Prairie View A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Pitino’s No. 22 Lobos push their way onto AP Top 25 slate

New Mexico has thrived quickly under second-year coach Richard Pitino. The Lobos are No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25, their first ranking since the 2013-14 season. New Mexico will face Colorado State and Wyoming this week in Mountain West Conference play. The AP Top 25 schedule also includes instate rivalry games featuring No. 5 Arizona against Arizona State, and No. 19 Kentucky against Louisville. And in the ACC, No. 14 Miami and No. 25 North Carolina will look to keep momentum going from win streaks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Nevada Appeal

Mountain West: Lobos perfect entering conference play

The New Mexico Lobos aren’t all that concerned about what has already happened this season. “It’s a whole new season,” head coach Richard Pitino said. The Lobos finished the non-conference portion of season at 12-0 and are the No. 1 team in this week’s Nevada Appeal Mountain West men’s basketball rankings.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Undefeated Lobos crack AP Top 25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico men's basketball team's undefeated run is getting the attention of more voters in The Associated Press college basketball poll. Voters ranked the Lobos 22nd in the latest poll. It's the first time the Lobos have been in the Top 25 since 2014.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in New Mexico (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Mexico. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Mexico. GOLF’s other course...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
KRQE News 13

A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawmaker pushing for steady paycheck, longer legislative calendar

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state rep says she’ll push for a steady paycheck for lawmakers, along with a longer legislative calendar. Democrat Joy Garratt of Albuquerque said she planned to co-sponsor a ballot initiative to create a commission to set salaries for legislators. Currently, lawmakers receive a daily stipend and travel reimbursement. They convene […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Power Outage Impacts East Mountains

A power outage in the East Mountains leaving some without power for more than 24-hours. The initial outage hit after 10:00 p.m. Sunday night, impacting Sandia Park, Sadia Knolls and parts of Edgewood. The Central New Mexico Electric Cooperative says a transformer failed, knocking out power. The backup transformer also failed, forcing them to search for a replacement. Officials say about 100 people are still without power tonight, but they are working to bring more online as they search for a replacement transformer from neighboring cooperatives. They hope to have power restored sometime Tuesday.
SANDIA PARK, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Delays, cancellations frustrate many at Albuquerque Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The huge polar vortex that brought severe cold and snow to much of the country this weekend may have largely spared most of New Mexico, but many of those with air travel plans on Christmas were not so lucky. As often happens when troublesome weather affects...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Holiday shopping rush draws in huge crowds in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds strolled Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque on Christmas eve, spreading holiday cheer and joy this holiday season. Cherie Rock of Warpath Traders, a family-owned gift shop that's been in town for nearly 50 years, said business has been booming this year. "Lots of tourists. They've...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Grinch punks’ hit Rio Rancho neighborhood, slash tires

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday thieves struck in Rio Rancho again Monday morning, but they weren’t just destroying Christmas decorations. Vehicles were also targeted. Alicia Padilla and her family woke up the day after Christmas to a disappointing site. “My husband woke up to seeing and noticing…wires all over our driveway. And then [I] […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

One killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has died, after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque Police says the incident occurred near the intersection of Central Ave. SE and Wyoming Blvd. SE. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Central Ave. remains closed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

M’tucci’s creates holiday dish ideas

If you’re looking for ideas on what to do with the leftover Christmas ham this week, M’tucci’s chef Cory Gray has some easy holiday dish ideas. All four locations will be open on New Year’s Eve. Each location will be hosting events. Also, each location will be offering 50% off of bottles of M’tucci’s sparkling wine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy