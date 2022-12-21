ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastport, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
News 12

Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights

High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
PATCHOGUE, NY
News 12

Spray-painted swastikas found at housing complex in Bridgeport

Red spray-painted Swastikas were found at the Success Village housing complex in Bridgeport earlier this week. Police say the incident is currently under investigation. News 12 spoke with Connecticut's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which says seeing this hate symbol is never easy, especially during Hanukkah. "It's a very sad...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro

Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
WESTPORT, CT

