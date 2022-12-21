Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 12
Bridgeport woman holds holiday food, clothing and gift giveaway for community that helped her after housefire
A Bridgeport woman whose house burned down more than a decade ago is paying it forward this holiday season with a giveaway for the community that helped her rebuild. “God has really blessed me since I've been here,” said Hollister Avenue resident Gloria Brown. Over a decade ago, the...
News 12
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
Bronxville teacher on home assignment after allegations of inappropriate communications with students
A Bronxville school teacher has been placed on home assignment as the district investigates allegations against him.
Bridgeport woman gives back to families in need
A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward this holiday season for people in the city's East End neighborhood.
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
Must-see viewer video shows waterspout in Long Beach
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says that most people don't think about waterspouts in the winter, but the right dynamics happened for it to occur.
News 12
Spray-painted swastikas found at housing complex in Bridgeport
Red spray-painted Swastikas were found at the Success Village housing complex in Bridgeport earlier this week. Police say the incident is currently under investigation. News 12 spoke with Connecticut's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which says seeing this hate symbol is never easy, especially during Hanukkah. "It's a very sad...
News 12
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
The South Shore of Long Island experienced major flooding issues from the storm on Friday. News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads. Several cars and trucks were seen driving through the floodwaters....
News 12
Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro
Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Plain Talk: It’s time to judge less and love more
The holiday season is quickly coming to a close. The Village of Port Jefferson and our larger community are especially beautiful with lights, wreaths and a wide range of holiday decorations. I also feel there is a different energy in the air. There seems to be a more positive spirit this year than in the years past. I actually saw people who didn’t know each other greeting one another and holding the door as they walked into a store. It was really amazing.
NYPD seeking public’s help in search for missing Bronx teen
They say Saniyah Roberts, 16, was last seen on at 7 a.m. Friday leaving her home on Edson Avenue.
Northwell Health employees give back to family facing their first Christmas without their husband, father
Employees donated over $1,700 for toys and gift certificates for the family.
Lindenhurst street takes on icy conditions in ‘bomb cyclone’ aftermath
South Bay Street froze up because of high tide water flooding the street, which then turning into ice and snow because of dropping temperatures.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: School bus drove through Freeport floodwaters, damaging cars in the street
A News 12 viewer sent Ring video from their home on Branch Avenue of the bus creating a large wave in the street.
Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect.
Fallen tree damages New Rochelle home
The tree smashed four of their cars and damaged the windows of their home.
Fire rips through commercial building in Huntington
According to officials, they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for a fire on East Jericho Turnpike.
Comments / 0