Expect More Courtroom Scenes in Daredevil’s Disney+ Series
Marvel Studios is about to tackle their first Netflix sequel in Daredevil: Born Again. The Disney+ series is set to bring back Charlie Cox in the title role of Matt Murdock, who has een slowly making his grand return ever since a small came in laster year’s Spider-Man. No Way Home. We even got a little taste of Murdock back in court during his brief appearce in She-Hulk, Attorney at Law. With Daredevil: Born Again set to have the most numbers of episodes for a Marvel-produced Disney+ series, it seems we’ll be spending a lot more time in court.
Rian Johnson Shares His One Regret with ‘Glass Onion’
After a long wait, Glass Onion has finally arrived. The official first sequel to Knives Out continues the story of Benoit Blanc, a genius detective that finds himself stranded on a curious trip with some of the most influential people to tackle an unlikely murder mystery. Director Rian Johnson once...
‘The Last of Us’ Creator Explains Why Movie Adaptation Failed
The Last of Us is set to land as a series on HBO soon, but the high-profile video game adaptation wasn’t always going to be a big-budget show. Originally, the revered PlayStation exclusive was optioned as the basis for a feature-length film. In 2014, Screen Gems, the company behind the semi-successful and long-running Resident Evil movie franchise, secured the rights to put The Last of Us on the big screen. They attached legendary horror maestro Sam Raimi to direct, and game creator Neil Druckmann even held a table read to rehearse an early script. Oddly enough, that movie never panned out, and Druckmann is now ready to say why.
An ‘Eternals’ Retrospective: Behind the Screen of Marvel Studios Divisive Film
It has been more than a year since Marvel Studios released Eternals, a blockbuster film that has been met with a multitude of reactions from audiences and critics alike. As we commemorate the first anniversary of its release, it is fitting to reflect on the film’s production, its place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the creative process of its director, Chloé Zhao.
The Unintentional Gambit of Using Z-Listers to Create Sony’s Spider-Man Universe
As studios continue in the age of developing cinematic universes, one notable example that remains steeped in mediocrity is Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The studio’s attempt to counter the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t had the most promising start between two commercially passable, yet critically mixed Venom films and the unmitigated flop that was Morbius. Not to be deterred, Sony is still persisting with various other films based on Spider-Man supporting characters. Their choices continue to bring up some major question marks with some of the obscure characters that will be adapted in El Muerto and Hypno-Hustler. It doesn’t immediately put the best foot forward for a logical cinematic universe plan, and it’s certainly very easy to lampoon. However, Sony Pictures may have stumbled upon what could be a genuinely unique and fruitful way to stand out in the world of major franchises.
Hope Springs: As ‘Eternals’ Blazes its Post-Zhao Trail, A Prestige Series Would Represent A Bold New Path
2021’s Eternals was a divisive film. With an Academy Award-winning director at the helm, it boasted an all-star cast while exploring themes of humanity, spirituality, and sacrifice. It also used Z-list Marvel characters that very few audience members had a connection to, and the course of the movie’s runtime proved inadequate to develop that connection with any of them. Add in a very underdeveloped primary antagonist, and the result is an extremely low consensus as to its quality, with a Rotten Tomatoes score that reflects that.
5 Directors Who Could Chart the Course for ‘Eternals: Judgement Day’
There were so many things we enjoyed about Eternals, but it is safe to say that it ended up being one of Marvel’s most divisive films. It had the unenviable tasks of building the world Post-Endgame, retconning heroes into key events of said world, and explaining their absence during an all-hands-on-deck situation versus Thanos. As it turns out, it also had to set the tone for the conflict ahead in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts (if some of what we’ve heard is to be believed). Now, with a new rumor suggesting that Chloé Zhao will not return to helm an Eternals sequel, we thought it made sense to look at five directors who could take over for her and deliver on the things that worked in the original while not repeating the things that didn’t.
Marvel Studios Reportedly Shifts Gears in Development of ‘Nova’ Project
Marvel Studios is developing a Nova project, of this we can be sure. Originally thought to be a steaming series written by Moon Knight’s Sabir Pirzada, online chatter of it being developed as a Special Presentation in the mold of Werewolf By Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special emerged a few months ago. To make sure all the bases are covered, a new rumor has the project now being developed as a feature film.
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 2, Havok
The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios has no small task ahead of them in making sure that the iconic team can lead the franchise in Phase 7 and beyond. Marvel Studios is also sure to make every effort to separate their adaptation of the team(s) from what came before. To celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ve decided to put together a list of which characters might play a key role and how Marvel Studios can ensure nobody will confuse them with their Fox counterparts.
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 3, Polaris
The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios has no small task ahead of them in making sure that the iconic team can lead the franchise in Phase 7 and beyond. Marvel Studios is also sure to make every effort to separate their adaptation of the team(s) from what came before. To celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ve decided to put together a list of which characters might play a key role and how Marvel Studios can ensure nobody will confuse them with their Fox counterparts.
Chloe Zhao Rumored to be Out as Marvel Studios Charts New Course for ‘Eternals 2’
Eternals was neither the critical nor financial success Marvel Studios hoped for when they began developing the project several years ago but it has begun to grow on audiences after making its way to Disney Plus and other streaming services. The events of the film’s big finale, which were briefly referenced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, are rumored to set the stage for a pair of 2024 films in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts as the Celestial Tiamut will become the focal point of a global conflict when the rare and valuable Adamantium is discovered on his corpse. Now, amid all the attention on the film, comes a coincidentally timed rumor about a potential sequel.
Ikaris Should Return in Marvel Studios ‘Thunderbolts’
Marvel Studios’ Eternals is suddenly back in the conversation, and its possible resurgence could open quite a few doors for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new rumor making the rounds online has the film’s third act impacting several future MCU projects, with 2024’s Thunderbolts at the center of it all. Industry insider Daniel RPK reports that the reformed supervillain team will gather for a trip to Tiamut, the massive Celestial that froze solid in the middle of the ocean at the end of Eternals, which has since become a full-blown island. According to RPK, there’s a chance Tiamut has become a natural supplier of a valuable new resource, Adamantium, which the team and several other parties have grown an interest in. How this could potentially play out is still a mystery, but if true, it might indicate the surprise return of a major Eternals character – Ikaris.
More Evidence for ‘Eternals’ Sequel Surfaces
No matter where one lands on the Phase 4 debate, Marvel Studios has ventured out quite a bit with their latest entries to avoid the franchise growing stale on the formula the Internet has proclaimed it suffers from since its inception. Among one of the most divisive entries was Eternals, a film by Chloe Zhao that tried a little something different with how it depicts heroism and the galactic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Sam Wilson Rumored to Assemble a New Team of Heroes to Take on a Surprising Foe in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Marvel Studios’ Phase 5 slate kicks off in less than two months with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and concludes in the Fall of 2024 with Deadpool 3. Phase 5 will explore cryptic MCU divisions such as the Quantum Realm, the supernatural and, of course, the Multiverse. It will also tackle some geopolitical stories and the real world-building will be done by two movies that will come back-to-back in 2024: Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 1, Cyclops
The First X-Man No character took it on the chin harder during Fox’s reign of terror with the X-Men than Scott Summers. The original trilogy sideline James Marsden‘s version and the Simon Kinberg films reduced him to a guy who just screamed an awful lot. A properly planned out X-Men franchise within a franchise should take Scott Summers on a 10-year arc from Xavier’s yes-man to a controversial mutant revolutionary. Anything less is doing the character yet another disservice.
