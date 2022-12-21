East Dubuque city officials are moving forward with the purchase of a manufactured building to serve as a temporary office for the Police Department. City Council members voted to authorize city officials to proceed with final negotiations with A-1 Mobile Storage Service for a 20-foot-by-24-foot triple-wide office trailer to be placed behind City Hall. The base bid for the building is $78,000, with several optional additions and a delivery charge of just under $3,000. The current police station’s condition is deteriorating rapidly, and city officials are working to obtain federal funds to replace both it and the city’s fire station. However, the fire station project entered the federal process first, and City Manager Loras Herrig says that construction on a new police station likely will not begin for at least four years.

