Hypoglycemic Drugs Market – Increasing product approvals from regulatory bodies is expected to boost the growth of the market

Medagadget.com
The Biosimilar Insulin Market to grow on the back of on-demand healthcare, witnessing a CAGR of 14.9%
Biosimilar Insulin Market generated US$ 1.3 billion in revenue at the end of 2021, and it is predicted that this market would grow at a value CAGR of 14.9% to reach US$ 5.9 billion by the end of 2032. The biosimilar insulin market is a rapidly growing segment of the...
Medagadget.com
Remote diagnostic platforms to simulate the Franz Cell and Vapometer Market at a CAGR of 3.4%
Global revenue from the Franz cell and vapometer market was US$ 6,670.2 Th in 2021, with the worldwide market estimated to progress at a value CAGR of 3.4% to reach US$ 9,538.0 Th by the end of 2032. According to Persistence Market Research, the Franz cells product type segment ended...
Medagadget.com
Protein Engineering Market To Be Valued at US$ 5,355.8 Mn By 2028 With CAGR of 15.6% | Codexis Inc, Abzena, Enantis, GenScript Biotech Corp, Waters Corporation.
The long-term clinical results of medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be improved by the rapidly growing field of protein therapies. Through the creation of intelligent, stimulus-responsive pharmacological systems, protein engineering has the potential to change the metabolic drug landscape. It involves creating beneficial and/or valuable proteins. Using this cutting-edge technique, protein therapeutics can be created to treat a variety of chronic conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and other autoimmune illnesses.
Medagadget.com
U.S. Nasal Spray Market: Shows Increasing Demand To Be Observed In The Coming Decade | GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc
Over the course of the forecast period, a rising number of product launches by market participants is anticipated to drive the expansion of the U.S. nasal spray market. For instance, Amcyte Pharma, a business based in the United States dedicated to the development of state-of-the-art pharmaceutical immunology products, announced the release of its Nasitrol nasal spray for sinus irritation in the United States in November 2021.
takeitcool.com
Global Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Size to Reach a Value of USD 8.98 Billion by 2031
The ‘Global Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2030’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global bladder cancer treatment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, diagnosis method, treatment method, treatment channel and major regions.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
2minutemedicine.com
The majority of FDA-approved drug trials recruit from low- and middle-income countries
1. This study found that a high proportion of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug trials recruit participants from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). 2. Cardiovascular trials had the highest proportion of participants recruited from LMICs. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Nearly one-third of phase three trials sponsored...
targetedonc.com
Ever-Changing Treatment Landscape of Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma
Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas. Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, director, lymphoma clinical research, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas.
Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
Early Viread and Infant Vaccination Prevents Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B
A simplified regimen of Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for pregnant women plus infant vaccination for hepatitis B virus (HBV) eliminated vertical transmission even without the use of HBV immunoglobulin, or antibody therapy, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Without any intervention, the risk of HBV transmission from...
ajmc.com
Key Considerations in COPD When Utilizing Combination Therapy
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Let’s discuss guideline-based disease management. I’m going to address this first question to Rey. I’m going to read something, and then I’ll ask you a couple of questions. Multiple studies show that combination treatment with LABAs [long-acting beta-agonists] and LAMAs [long-acting muscarinic antagonists] increase FEV1 [forced expiratory volume in 1 second] and reduces symptoms compared with monotherapy. That isn’t surprising. Generally speaking, combination therapy is more effective than monotherapy. But combination therapy may also reduce exacerbations compared with monotherapy. Additionally, the most recent GOLD [Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease] guidelines support this idea of combination therapy. How do you approach the initiation of combination therapy in your practice? [Do you use it in the] first line, despite what guidelines say? Or are you still stepping up?
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Inks Deal to Develop Antibodies for Treating Cancer
Merck MRK entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Kelun-Biotech, a clinical-stage biotech company, to develop seven antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for treating cancer. Per the terms of the agreement, Kelun-Biotech will grant exclusive rights to research, develop, manufacture and market multiple ADC therapies, including exclusive options to obtain...
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System
Endologix, a privately held global medical device company, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. Endologix received approval to include an updated warning and the most contemporary clinical information in the labeling for...
Dexcom G7 Receives FDA Clearance: The Most Accurate Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Cleared in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the FDA has cleared the next-generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for people with all Types of diabetes ages two years and older. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005302/en/ Dexcom G7 now offers a more powerful and easier to use system with a small, all-in-one wearable with no fingersticks or scanning required. (Photo: Business Wire)
ajmc.com
Lower Risk of Cardiovascular, Metabolic Outcomes Associated With Rituximab for Pemphigus Treatment
Patients with pemphigus reported lower risk of myocardial infarction and stroke, among other cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes, when treated with rituximab compared with the first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents azathioprine and mycophenolate mofetil. Rituximab may be a preferred treatment option vs first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents for patients with pemphigus who are at risk...
cgtlive.com
Gamma-Delta T-cell Therapy Gets Green Light From FDA for Phase 2 Trial
IN8bio intends to initiate a multicenter phase 2 clinical trial for INB-400 in glioblastoma in 2023. IN8bio’s INB-400, an investigational, genetically modified gamma-delta T-cell therapy intended to treat glioblastoma (GBM), has received clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application by the FDA.1. INB-400 is based on the company’s...
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
medwirenews.com
Similar reduction in CV risk with different add-on RA treatments
MedwireNews: Among patients with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), adding tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors to methotrexate is associated with a similar reduction in vascular inflammation to that seen with add-on sulfasalazine plus hydroxychloroquine, suggest findings from a randomized controlled trial. The study, reported in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases,...
