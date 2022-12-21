Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
$8.9 million Lake Air, Challenger renovation on track for spring ball
Renovations at the old Little League fields along New Road are on track to welcome ballplayers home for opening day in April, according to Tom Balk, Waco parks and recreation senior park planner. The fields are undergoing $8.9 million in upgrades that will create a complex with new amenities, four...
WacoTrib.com
Little League, Challenger field renovations on track for spring ball
Renovations at the old Waco ballfields near North 44th Street are on track to welcome ballplayers home for opening day in April, according to Tom Balk, Waco parks and recreation senior park planner. $8.9 million Lake Air, Challenger renovation on track for spring ball. “I think for park development folks...
WacoTrib.com
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin, according to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook page, which was providing official search updates. Hoang went missing on Dec. 16 and hadn’t been heard from since. The 22-year-old Hoang was found dead in the vicinity of...
WacoTrib.com
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: MLK Peace March set for Jan. 16
Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. To schedule a free ride to and from New Year’s Eve events, call 254-750-1620. Zoo for New Year’s Eve. Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will host a New...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit offering Safe Ride Home program Saturday night
Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program Saturday from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free ride to and from New Year’s Eve events. Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will host a New Year’s Eve event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday featuring dancing, games and Christmas lights displays for guests of all ages.
Comments / 0