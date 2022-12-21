Read full article on original website
Harvard Medical School
Why Loss of Smell Can Persist After COVID-19
This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of COVID-19. New research has provided important insight into why some people fail to fully regain their sense of smell even months after recovering from COVID-19. The study, published Dec. 21 in Science Translational Medicine and conducted by researchers...
Covid: ongoing loss of smell may be caused by nasal cell destruction
Millions of people who lost their sense of smell after contracting Covid may have an ongoing, abnormal immune response that destroys cells in the nose, researchers say. Doctors analysed nasal tissue from Covid patients and found that those with long-term problems with their sense of smell had inflammation-driving immune cells inside the delicate nasal lining, which were potentially wiping out vital sensory nerve cells.
14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore
If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stroke in females?
Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world. Maybe it could. Maybe not.
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized for ‘excruciating’ conversation about business with homeless man
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was criticized after making small talk with a homeless person while volunteering at a shelter over the Christmas weekend.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
Can You Manage High Blood Pressure Without Medication?
If you're diagnosed with hypertension, there's a lot you can do at home to control the blood pressure -- primarily by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
Fatal heart attacks spike at Christmas
More people die in the U.S. from heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than during any other week of the year, according to research from the American Heart Association. Driving the news: Christmas Day is the most fatal date, followed by Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Several factors...
Can Anxiety Cause You To Have Atrial Fibrillation?
If you regularly feel anxiety, you may find yourself worrying about a plethora of things. But do you need to worry about anxiety causing atrial fibrillation?
MedicalXpress
Treating COVID-19 infection with molnupiravir can lead to quicker recovery at home
Molnupiravir (taken as an 800mg dose twice daily for five days) does not reduce hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated adults with COVID-19 infection who are at higher risk of mortality, according to the results of a randomized controlled trial, published in The Lancet journal. However, the patients treated at home with molnupiravir recovered quicker compared to the control group.
Can’t get to sleep? Try this doctor-approved sleep hack from Tiktok
Do you stop feeling tired when you get into bed? This viral TikTok shows you how to beat it…
China’s Covid surge sees ‘37 million new cases in single day’ as hospitals struggle
As many as 250 million people in China have been infected with Covid this month, according to reports based on leaked official estimates, as the country’s health system struggles with a surge in cases since restrictions were lifted.The figure – about 18 per cent of the entire population – includes 37 million who were infected on Tuesday alone, according to Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose estimates were leaked and reported in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and elsewhere.The country’s National Health Commission did not comment on the reports.China began dismantling its...
Antiviral does not cut Covid hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated – study
The antiviral, molnupiravir, does not reduce coronavirus hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated people at high risk, new research suggests.But the treatment was associated with a shorter recovery time, by four days, and reduced viral load.People who received molnupiravir reported feeling better compared to those who received usual care, the study found.Finding effective, safe and scalable early treatments for Covid-19 in the community is the next major frontier in our research response to the ongoing worldwide pandemicProfessor Chris Butler, PanoramicResearchers suggest that while the drug could have some benefits in terms of symptom reduction, the cost of the drug may...
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
Don't panic. Train yourself into mental clarity.
