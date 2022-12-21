Chipotle opens new location in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention, burrito lovers! The Mexican chain restaurant Chipotle opened a new location in Bristol on Tuesday, its first in the Bristol area.

The new Chipotle can be found at 1444 Farmington Ave., and restaurant officials said its hours will be set every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Plus for those looking for on-the-go options, this restaurant will feature a drive-thru lane!

Anyone who orders their meal digitally will be able to ride up to the drive-thru window and grab their meals.

And for those interested in a job, this Chipotle is hiring! On average there are about 25 jobs per restaurant location, which include a slew of benefits including a debt-free college program. To apply, you can visit the Chipotle website .

