ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Chipotle opens new location in Bristol

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKbns_0jq2uPrG00

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention, burrito lovers! The Mexican chain restaurant Chipotle opened a new location in Bristol on Tuesday, its first in the Bristol area.

The new Chipotle can be found at 1444 Farmington Ave., and restaurant officials said its hours will be set every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Plus for those looking for on-the-go options, this restaurant will feature a drive-thru lane!

Anyone who orders their meal digitally will be able to ride up to the drive-thru window and grab their meals.

And for those interested in a job, this Chipotle is hiring! On average there are about 25 jobs per restaurant location, which include a slew of benefits including a debt-free college program. To apply, you can visit the Chipotle website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT

Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: D’Amato’s Seafood

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s Christmas Eve tomorrow, and there’s nothing more exciting than looking forward to a feast. Channel 3 celebrated “The Feast of the Seven Fishes” at an iconic New Haven seafood restaurant. If you want to enjoy a half fish and half...
NEW HAVEN, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Three dead in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names

There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
KILLINGWORTH, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – Terra Firma Farm in North Stonington makes eggnog

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Brianne Casadei’s days start with early mornings to get a festive holiday treat to your table. Casadei, a dairy farmer, runs Terra Firma Farm and Creamery in North Stonington. The farm makes its own milk, ice cream — and eggnog! Casadei gets her kids involved on the farm, along with […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Torrington couple plannning mission trip to Nicaragua

TORRINGTON — Dr. Matt Blondin and attorney Audrey Blondin are preparing for their annual VOSH-CT mission trip to San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua. But more than 20 boxes and bags of supplies — eyeglasses, tests, medicines and other materials needed for the weeklong eye care clinic — are missing.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

3 killed in Christmas Day crash in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are dead following a two-car collision Sunday morning on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road in West Hartford, according to police. West Hartford police arrived at the scene at 6:49 a.m. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. At third person was taken to a hospital, but later […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village

This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Daisy!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a five-year-old pointer Terrier mix named Daisy. Daisy, who has a soft, red chestnut and cream-colored coat, wants Santa to know that she’s been a good doggy this year. She enjoys going on walks, getting...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

4 injured in 3 Christmas Day shootings in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people were injured in three separate shootings Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The first happened at about 1 a.m. in the area of 179 Allyn St., according to authorities. A man in his 30s was found at the scene and taken to a hospital. He is expected to […]
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

At this new Jamaican bakery in Windsor, vegetables play a starring role

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chantal Thomas’ Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor is the latest incarnation of her plant-based Jamaican patty business Amazing Ackee, which got its start four years ago and earned a following at farmers’ markets around greater Hartford. But...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Police search for man missing after Old Saybrook car crash

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is missing following a car crash in Old Saybrook Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene of a one-car crash, where a car reportedly flew into a group of trees, on Essex Road around 3:15 p.m. At the scene, police did not find the driver, who is believed […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

WTNH

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy