25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
Here’s Where You Can Grab Free Christmas Dinner In Central New York
Are you looking for free Christmas dinner here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley? Look no further than Franco's Pizza in Ilion. Each and every year Franco's in Ilion tries to make live a little easier for everyone by providing a free meal for Christmas. While you're wallets are hurting from the shopping of gifts, and let's be real, groceries, this may be the perfect meal to help not break the bank. They do this according to their Facebook page, to give back to the community and provide a happy warm place for those who might not be as lucky this year:
Storm status for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on the information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect...
