Some of the Weirdest Airbnbs Are In Iowa
Iowa is home to some cool vacation spots. Maybe this year you won't to give the gift of a vacation for someone important in your life. A recent study from PR Newswire came out that said that most Americans would take "experiences" over material gifts this year. 77% of us...
Hallmark Humbug: Iowa Keeps Getting Snubbed By Christmas Movies
We can all agree that Iowa would be the PERFECT setting for a Hallmark movie, right?. AND we all know that there are some amazing places to shoot the formulaic flick right here in the Hawkeye State. Let's set the record straight on something. Some of the greatest and most...
What Spirits Did Iowans Drink the Most in 2022? [LIST]
According to a new article from KCRG, Iowans drank a LOT in 2022! A new report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says that there was a 3.75% increase in liquor sales this year, totaling around $431 million. If you're wondering what liquors Iowans were enjoying the most this year,...
Festivals, Hockey & Concerts — January Eastern Iowa Events
January is typically a cold and quiet month here in Iowa, but there are still a few fun events happening throughout the Corridor and beyond! Here are some of the activities you can take part in:. Dates/Times. Tuesday, January 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th at 7:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Christmas Travel Warning: Iowa DOT Has Closed a Portion of I-35
In what might be the death nail in many Iowa family Christmas gatherings, the Iowa Department of Transportation (I-DOT) has closed a sizable portion of Interstate 35 tonight (Friday, December 23). It's become too hazardous for snow plows, and therefore is not safe for travel. In a press release the...
Iowans Stranded After O’Hare’s Mass Flight Cancellations
Things are getting rough if you are planning to fly anywhere for the holidays this year. Like millions of Americans, I'm traveling going somewhere for the holiday season. According to reports, 7.2 million Americans are flying somewhere this year for the holidays. Flight numbers are up this year and so...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Here’s How Iowa Farmers Can Prepare For This Week’s Blizzard
Snow and strong winds are expected to northeast Iowa, along with the rest of the state, late Wednesday afternoon that are expected to last through Friday. A recent report on this site says the National Weather Service is forecasting 5 to 10 inches of snow. However, they state "uncertainty remains on snowfall totals, but impacts from the combined effects of the wind and snow are expected. Thus, blizzard conditions will be possible. This will also lead to difficulty when gathering accurate measurements of snow during the event. This will be a long duration event, so plan appropriately prior to the start. Plan travel around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts."
Expect to See Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ Star Back on the Show Soon
The popular Paramount Network drama 'Yellowstone' is on a brief hiatus after the conclusion of the 1st half of Season 5 last weekend. When it returns, look for a familiar face to be back on the screen shortly thereafter. Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Mount Vernon, Iowa native Jefferson White, has...
Humbug: The Top Christmas Songs That Distract Iowans [LIST]
'Tis the season! The holiday spirit is in the air and Christmas music is on your radio, it could also be keeping you company while you work. But is Christmas music good for productivity?. The website Workamajig set out to figure out what Christmas songs are more distracting, and which...
