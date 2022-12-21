Snow and strong winds are expected to northeast Iowa, along with the rest of the state, late Wednesday afternoon that are expected to last through Friday. A recent report on this site says the National Weather Service is forecasting 5 to 10 inches of snow. However, they state "uncertainty remains on snowfall totals, but impacts from the combined effects of the wind and snow are expected. Thus, blizzard conditions will be possible. This will also lead to difficulty when gathering accurate measurements of snow during the event. This will be a long duration event, so plan appropriately prior to the start. Plan travel around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts."

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO