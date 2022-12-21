ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 KDAT

Some of the Weirdest Airbnbs Are In Iowa

Iowa is home to some cool vacation spots. Maybe this year you won't to give the gift of a vacation for someone important in your life. A recent study from PR Newswire came out that said that most Americans would take "experiences" over material gifts this year. 77% of us...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

What Spirits Did Iowans Drink the Most in 2022? [LIST]

According to a new article from KCRG, Iowans drank a LOT in 2022! A new report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says that there was a 3.75% increase in liquor sales this year, totaling around $431 million. If you're wondering what liquors Iowans were enjoying the most this year,...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Festivals, Hockey & Concerts — January Eastern Iowa Events

January is typically a cold and quiet month here in Iowa, but there are still a few fun events happening throughout the Corridor and beyond! Here are some of the activities you can take part in:. Dates/Times. Tuesday, January 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th at 7:30 p.m. Thursday,...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Stranded After O’Hare’s Mass Flight Cancellations

Things are getting rough if you are planning to fly anywhere for the holidays this year. Like millions of Americans, I'm traveling going somewhere for the holiday season. According to reports, 7.2 million Americans are flying somewhere this year for the holidays. Flight numbers are up this year and so...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Here’s How Iowa Farmers Can Prepare For This Week’s Blizzard

Snow and strong winds are expected to northeast Iowa, along with the rest of the state, late Wednesday afternoon that are expected to last through Friday. A recent report on this site says the National Weather Service is forecasting 5 to 10 inches of snow. However, they state "uncertainty remains on snowfall totals, but impacts from the combined effects of the wind and snow are expected. Thus, blizzard conditions will be possible. This will also lead to difficulty when gathering accurate measurements of snow during the event. This will be a long duration event, so plan appropriately prior to the start. Plan travel around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts."
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Humbug: The Top Christmas Songs That Distract Iowans [LIST]

'Tis the season! The holiday spirit is in the air and Christmas music is on your radio, it could also be keeping you company while you work. But is Christmas music good for productivity?. The website Workamajig set out to figure out what Christmas songs are more distracting, and which...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy