Jon Anik shares his disappointment on the current state of MMA Judging: “I’m not sure the state of MMA judging has ever been worse”

Read full article on original website
Related
Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
'He definitely rocked me': Listen to Colby Covington give statement to police after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault
Previously unheard audio reveals UFC welterweight Colby Covington speaking with police and identifying Jorge Masvidal as the man who allegedly assaulted him outside of a restaurant on the night of March 21. The alleged incident took place outside of Papi Steakhouse in Miami Beach, Fla., resulting in Masvidal’s arrest two...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul continues to target fighter pay, Conor McGregor: ‘I would KO you with one hand behind my back’
Jake Paul is unimpressed with the pay-per-view (PPV) spike coming in 2023 for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It was revealed yesterday (Weds., Dec. 21, 2022) that UFC PPVs on ESPN+ will increase from the current price of $74.99 to $79.99 starting in 2023 with UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Earlier this week, Bellator Welterweight turned boxer, Dillon Danis, claimed that he’ll make more money than any UFC champion in his professional debut against Olajide “KSI” Olatunji on Jan. 14, 2023.
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘knocked out’ after veteran heavyweight disrespect
Deontay Wilder disrespected a veteran heavyweight before being planted on the canvas in one of the most debated knockdowns of his career. “The Bronze Bomber” fought Harold Sconiers in 2010 and eventually won via stoppage in four. The victory preserved his record of beating every opponent faced within four rounds.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
Conor McGregor Clarifies The Status Of His Relationship With Dillon Danis
UFC star Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of his friend Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Dillon Danis. It has been over three years since the MMA community saw Dillon Danis compete. The grappling stand-out decided to make his way over to MMA and linked up with Bellator. He fought twice under the promotion’s banner before suffering an injury that has kept him out since 2019. He won both of his Bellator fights but his true claim to fame has been his association with UFC star Conor McGregor.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure
Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC fighter donates brain to science
Bad news for zombies hoping to feast on “Fireball” during the next apocalypse. That brain is spoken for. UFC veteran Julie Kedzie will be turning over her grey stuff (no, not that grey stuff) to researchers working on solving the CTE riddle. But don’t break out the bone saw just yet, her brain is not up for grabs until she passes away, preferably from old age.
Islam Makhachev Says It’ll Take 15 Seconds to Make Alexander Volkanovski Feel Helpless: ‘I Guarantee You Will Panic’
Islam Makhachev says it’ll only take 15 seconds for Alexander Volkanovski to panic once his back hits the mat. After scoring a shocking first-round submission over Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship, Makhachev will defend his title for the very first time against the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranked fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski. The champion vs. champion clash will headline the promotion’s return to Australia on February 11th.
Daniel Cormier advises Sean O'Malley to 'steer clear' of Merab Dvalishvili, be patient about UFC title shot
Daniel Cormier advises Sean O'Malley to stay patient in his pursuit of the UFC bantamweight title. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) became the No. 1 ranked 135 pounder when he edged out former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. O’Malley said he was told he’d be next in line for a title shot, but it apparently won’t happen until after Henry Cejudo meets champ Aljamain Sterling in his return from retirement.
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals cocaine scandal that paved way for UFC’s $1.5 billion ESPN broadcast deal
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an extremely profitable business, raking in hundreds of millions for its owners and investors. But, there were several points in the promotion’s history where massive failure was very possible. One of those points was when UFC’s television deal with FOX was up, and the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization was fishing for a new $450 million deal from a major broadcast company.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
MMAmania.com
Pub slug victim who didn’t sue Conor McGregor (and should have) slams ‘Notorious’ for ‘stupid’ take on mental health
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor came under fire earlier this week for his incendiary comments toward radio host and beloved Irish comedian PJ Gallagher, mocking the 47 year-old Cork native for his mental health issues. Those remarks came after Gallagher first offered to let Britain hang onto McGregor when UFC...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0