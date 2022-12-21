Read full article on original website
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
A look at the uniforms Utah and Penn State will wear in the Rose Bowl
Here’s the uniforms the Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions will wear in the 109th Rose Bowl Game.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
Four Utah Crumbl Cookies franchises in violation of child labor laws
UTAH – The U.S. Department of Labor has conducted a federal investigation on the violation of child labor laws by Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based franchise network of cookie bakeries. The […]
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
kjzz.com
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
cspdailynews.com
Chevron Station Sold for $1.3 Million
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Convenience-store retailer Yousuf and Yousuf LLC has acquired a Chevron gas station and convenience store in Spanish Fork, Utah, for $1.3 million from an undisclosed seller. The 2,296-square-foot convenience-store site also features eight fuel stations. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MWCRE)...
KSLTV
Gov. Cox, along with 24 other governors, call on President Biden to end Federal Public Health Emergency
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox signed a letter with 24 other governors calling on President Joe Biden to end the federal public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter states in part, “It has been nearly three years since the federal government has declared a national...
Officers under investigation, but Salt Lake City can’t get its story straight
Two officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are facing an internal affairs investigation after they declined first aid to a stabbing victim.
ksl.com
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in West Valley City
Officers were serving a warrant that ended with fatally shooting an individual Wednesday evening in West Valley City.
