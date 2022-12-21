Read full article on original website
News On 6
Hazmat Responds After Semi Leaks Hydrogen At Tulsa Truck Stop
Tulsa firefighters, Tulsa Police and hazmat crews worked to contain and clean up a chemical spill after a semi truck started leaking hydrogen Sunday afternoon at a truck stop. The leak happened at the Flying J Travel Center near North 129th East Avenue and East Admiral Place. Firefighters say one...
News On 6
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
News On 6
Okmulgee County Residents Upset After Going Without Water During Christmas
Some Okmulgee County residents said they are frustrated after being without water over the Christmas holiday. Randy Sissom was filling up water jugs again after he lost water at his house near Twin Hills in Okmulgee County. "You can generally tell, if it's going to be really cold or anything...
News On 6
Chiefs Fans Convinced Bixby Bank Robber Is Popular Superfan
A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chiefs fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs fan. The superfan who other fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. He attends almost every game, but when he didn't make it...
News On 6
Nationwide Flight Issues Cause Disruptions At Tulsa International Airport
Dozens of travelers were delayed at the Tulsa International Airport as the effects of the winter storm continued to play out. The issues in Tulsa mainly involved Southwest Airlines, with some flights cancelled, others delayed, and many bags ending up misdirected. The Collinsville Lady Cardinals basketball team, enroute to a...
News On 6
Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery
Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
News On 6
Downtown Tulsa Water Line Break Causes Slick Roads, Brief Power Outage
Parts of Downtown Tulsa briefly lost power Saturday afternoon after a water main break near 12th and Detroit. PSO said it was able to restore power around 5 p.m., but crews have been out repairing the water line. Hydrants were being flushed for several blocks around the area and the...
News On 6
Volunteers Make Christmas Blankets, Quilts For Tulsa Boys Home
Volunteers at the nonprofit Project Linus wanted to provide some comfort to the kids at the Tulsa Boys Home this holiday season. They made 75 blankets and quilts by hand to make sure the boys got something personal for Christmas. "People that these boys don't even know are hand making...
News On 6
Temperature Changes Causing Pipe Bursts Days After Winter Storm
Homes and businesses across Tulsa are experiencing what can happen when pipes freeze over. The Tulsa Fire Department says crews have been out more on Saturday than any time since the winter weather started. That's because as the temperature rises and falls, pipes are expanding and contracting, causing strain and...
News On 6
WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 Finds The Fun In 2022
Osage SkyNews 6 flies over important news all year, but not everything they shoot makes it on TV. SkyNews 6 Photographer Matt Rahn is giving a look back at all the fun and unique things they saw from the air in 2022.
News On 6
Peach Growers Concerned About Damage From Winter Weather
The cold weather is taking a toll on many farmers who are worried about their crops. News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers talked to the folks at an orchard farm in Porter to find out how their peach crop is holding up. Kent Livesay worries about his orchard all winter long,...
