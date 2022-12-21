ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 16: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

By Michael Fabiano
His slow start to the 2022 season is old news as D.J. Moore has been his old productive self in recent weeks.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Justin Jefferson vs. Giants
2. Tyreek Hill vs. Packers (Sun.)
3. Ja’Marr Chase at Patriots
4. Stefon Diggs at Bears
5. Davante Adams at Steelers
6. CeeDee Lamb vs. Eagles
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Panthers
8. DK Metcalf at Chiefs
9. A.J. Brown at Cowboys
10. Jaylen Waddle vs. Packers (Sun.)

Note: This week’s NFL schedule includes 11 games on Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and three games on Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

D.J. Moore vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox) : Moore has been anything but consistent in the stat sheets, alternating good and bad lines in each of his last four games. I'd still start him as a flex this week because a plus matchup against the Lions is next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most catches and the seventh-most points per game to perimeter receivers, so Moore should produce.

Start ‘Em

Mike Williams at Colts (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) : Williams posted a mediocre stat line last week, scoring just 10.7 fantasy points despite a plus matchup against the Titans. I'd stick with him this week, though, as the Chargers travel east to face the Colts. Their defense has been gashed by perimeter receivers lately, allowing five touchdowns and the second-most points to the position in the last four weeks.

DeVonta Smith at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith has been on quite the hot streak, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in three straight games. He should continue to leave fantasy gifts under the tree against the Cowboys, who have given up the third-most points to perimeter receivers in their last four games. Even with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) injured, Smith should still be in the flex starter conversation.

Jerry Jeudy at Rams (Sun. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeudy has recently been a solid No. 2 fantasy wideout, scoring a combined 58.4 fantasy points in his last three games. I'd keep him active against the Rams, who have allowed the fourth-most points to perimeter receivers. Their defense has also surrendered the highest catch rate to opposing wideouts at 71.1%, so Jeudy is in a good position to find success.

Chris Olave at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Olave has seen a decline in production lately, as his fantasy points have fallen in four straight games. Still, I’d keep the faith in the rookie when he faces the Browns this week. Their defense has given it up to perimeter receivers, allowing 12 touchdowns and the third-most points to the position. Olave has run nearly 70% of his pass routes out wide this season.

More Starts
• Garrett Wilson vs. Jaguars (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
• Darius Slayton at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains
• Darius Slayton at Vikings ($5,200)
• Drake London at Ravens ($4,800)
• Marquise Goodwin at Chiefs ($4,300)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAccV_0jq2tn3b00
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: FREE TO PLAY . Pick 10 Games. Win $10,000

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Marquise Brown vs. Buccaneers (Sun. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Brown's totals have declined in each of his last three games, and the loss of Kyler Murray makes him a lot less attractive in fantasy land. Moreover, the Cardinals might have to start third-string quarterback Trace McSorley against the Buccaneers after backup Colt McCoy suffered a concussion last week. Brown is better left to the fantasy sidelines.

Sit ‘Em

Amari Cooper vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooper's numbers have fallen since the return of Deshaun Watson, as he's failed to score double digits in his last three games. I'm not sure he's playing at 100 percent, as the veteran has been dealing with an injured hip. Next up is a date with the Saints, who have given up just six touchdown catches to receivers lined out wide through 14 contests.

Diontae Johnson vs. Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Johnson is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 20 fantasy points in Carolina. His value was higher with Mitch Trubisky under center, but the reported return of Kenny Pickett from a concussion hurts his stock. What’s more, the Raiders have allowed just three scores and the sixth-fewest points to opposing perimeter receivers.

Gabe Davis at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Davis has disappeared in the stat sheets, scoring single digits in four straight games. He’s also scored just one touchdown in his last five contests. This week’s opponent, the Bears, did get hammered by A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith last week, but their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points to perimeter receivers. If you do start Davis, he’ll be a risk-reward flex.

Adam Thielen vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Thielen has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games and in each of his last two straight, so he'll be on the flex radar in many leagues. I would beware of this week's matchup, as the Giants have allowed just seven touchdowns to perimeter receivers. Thielen can be touchdown-dependent, so I'd temper fantasy expectations this weekend.

More Sits
• Zay Jones at Jets (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Curtis Samuel at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Jakobi Meyers vs Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades
• CeeDee Lamb vs. Eagles ($7,500)
• Terry McLaurin at 49ers ($6,200)
• Adam Thielen vs. Giants ($5,300)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy . You can follow Michael on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!

