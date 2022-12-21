Week 16: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs

Jerick McKinnon is entrenched as the Chiefs' most productive running back, making him the Week 16 RB Start of the Week.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Derrick Henry vs. Texans

2. Christian McCaffrey vs. Commanders

3. Austin Ekeler at Colts (MNF)

4. Josh Jacobs at Steelers

5. Saquon Barkley at Vikings

6. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Bengals

7. Dalvin Cook vs. Giants

8. Tony Pollard vs. Eagles

9. Aaron Jones at Dolphins (Sun.)

10. Nick Chubb vs. Saints



Note: This week’s NFL schedule includes 11 games on Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and three games on Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)



Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



Jerick McKinnon vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Am I chasing the points here? Maybe, but McKinnon has scored 66.6 fantasy points in the last two weeks, and he has a great matchup next against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to backs, not to mention the fifth-most catches and the fourth-most receiving yards to the position. How can you afford to not start McKinnon?

Start ‘Em



Najee Harris vs. Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Harris isn’t putting up huge numbers for fantasy managers this season, but he has scored at least one touchdown in four of his last five games. I’d start him as a No. 2 fantasy running back or flex starter this week against the Raiders, who have given up 15 total touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing runners in 2022.



J.K. Dobbins vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dobbins has made what can be called a triumphant return to action, rushing for 225 yards, one score and posting 31.8 fantasy points in his last two games. He’s seen a near 30% touch share in those contests, and a matchup against the Falcons makes him a nice No. 2 back. Their defense has allowed 18-plus points to eight different runners this season.



Ezekiel Elliott vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Tony Pollard is getting a lot of love in the fantasy world (and well deserved), but have you seen Elliott’s totals lately? He has scored 15-plus points in seven straight games, posting a combined eight touchdowns in those contests. He’s firmly on the RB2/flex radar against the Eagles, who have allowed 13-plus points to 11 backs (including 15.6 to Zeke in Week 6).



Leonard Fournette at Cardinals (Sun. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Fournette has not put up great numbers lately, but he’s on the flex radar based on a plus matchup in Arizona. Their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs in the last four weeks, including surrendering a combined 37.4 points to the duo of Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack last week. Rachaad White is also a flex.

More Starts

• Ken Walker at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• David Montgomery vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Raheem Mostert vs. Packers (Sun. 1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Ezekiel Elliott vs. Eagles ($6,000)

• Jerick McKinnon vs. Seahawks ($5,900)

• Devin Singletary at Bears ($5,400)

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week



Brian Robinson at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Robinson has looked good over the last few weeks, scoring a combined 45.3 points in his last three games. Still, a matchup against the 49ers makes him a hard runner to trust. Their defense has been tough on backs, allowing five touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to the position. Robinson still loses some work to Antonio Gibson too, so beware.

Sit ‘Em



D’Andre Swift at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift continues to confuse fantasy fans, as his touch share went up from 15.8% in Week 14 up to 25.5% last week. Still, he scored a ho-hum 12.5 points against the Jets and has now scored fewer than 13 points in five of his last seven. He’ll remain a risk-reward flex option against the Panthers, who have allowed the third-fewest points to backs since Week 12.



Cam Akers vs. Broncos (Sun. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Akers has been a viable flex option lately, scoring 13 or more points in two of his last three games. Still, this weekend's matchup against the Broncos makes him a risk-reward option. Running backs have been held to six rushing touchdowns against them, not to mention an average of 22.2 fantasy points per game (20th in the league this season).



Cordarrelle Patterson at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Patterson posted a decent line last week, scoring a touchdown and 12.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Saints. Still, he remains in a backfield committee with Tyler Allgeier, who looked great in the New Orleans game, and a matchup in Baltimore isn’t favorable. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs in the last four weeks.



D’Onta Foreman vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): It pains me to have Foreman on this list, but the truth is he's not putting up great numbers lately. In fact, Chuba Hubbard has been the better of the two Panthers' backs. The Lions have also been quietly tough on running backs, allowing the fewest fantasy points to the position in the last four weeks. I'm sitting Foreman with a championship berth on the line.

More Sits

• Travis Etienne at Jets (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Latavius Murray at Rams (Sun. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Kareem Hunt vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Joe Mixon at Patriots ($6,900)

• Alvin Kamara at Browns ($6,800)

• Cordarrelle Patterson at Ravens ($5,800)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy . You can follow Michael on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!