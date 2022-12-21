ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments

chris in richland
6d ago

Glorifying a violent death for Putin is an impossible stretch. It's entirely possible that 100,000+ dead men plus hundreds of thousands more who wisely ran will equal the end of Russia as we know it.Finally!

David St. Pierre
6d ago

Putin knows how to watch the Russians die from his warm, comfy castle 🏰

Jeremiah
6d ago

Only Russians know how to die? They better keep showing us how it is done then.

