Tee
6d ago
I have never in my life seen such sore losers! They really make themselves look so pitiful! Guess they don’t have any self respect.
Reply(149)
548
Debs
6d ago
She needs to go somewhere sit down and shut up, she lost and needs to move on obviously the people of AZ made the right choice Lake has proven that she is not fit to be Governor she is irrational and mentally unstable
Reply(46)
398
Paul Trump
6d ago
This person is exactly why they have to convict Trump. Not doing so emboldens people like her. She thinks this is OK. It's not OK to attack the election process because you are a sore looser.
Reply(47)
224
