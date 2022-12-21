Read full article on original website
Bitcoin’s [BTC] bottom is not in yet; should you go short in 2023?
Any further rally and subsequent drop in BTC’s hashrate will pull down its price. BTC market is not yet in the accumulation zone. Currently trading at its December 2020 price level, holders of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], might not be in the clear yet as on-chain assessments suggest a further decline in BTC’s price as we gear up to commence the 2023 trading year.
Reasons why Polygon [MATIC] investors would be happy in 2023
Polygon’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was oversold. Besides, most of the metrics were supportive of a price surge. Amid the crypto winter, Polygon [MATIC] has been showing signs of recovery. As per CoinMarketCap, MATIC’s price increased by nearly 2% over the last seven days. At the time of writing, it was valued at $0.8121 with a market capitalization of more than $7 billion.
As Dogecoin bulls claw their way higher, can they push above $0.078
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure flipped bullish after the move above $0.075. However the higher timeframe trend remained firmly bearish. Dogecoin has been in a downtrend since the...
NEAR Protocol bulls try to overrun a region of resistance — will they succeed?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure on higher timeframe remained bearish. A breakout past the bearish order block would flip the bias in favor of the buyers. Bitcoin [BTC] hasn’t managed...
Amid vanishing Bitcoin whales, these BTC investors seem ready to hold the fort
Retail investors show interest in Bitcoin, whereas whales seemed disinterested. Activity on Bitcoin declines, however, BTC’s market cap dominance grows. According to data provided by Glassnode, it was observed that the number of addresses holding more than 0.01 Bitcoin [BTC] had reached an all-time high. This was indicative of massive interest in Bitcoin coming from retail investors.
Can Cardano short traders make major moves with ADA dropping to these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 12-hour bearish order block meant sellers can look for trade opportunities soon. However, volatility could see Cardano rise higher in search of liquidity before a reversal. Cardano...
MANA sinks beneath $0.382 but can short traders view this as an opportunity
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure favored bears, but a bounce is possible. This bounce could hunt liquidity before reversing to the downside. Tether Dominance hovered between the 8.6% and 8.7%...
Mark Cuban’s take on FTX, why he backs BTC and hopes its price drops further
Shark Tank star and the owner of the NBA team Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, considers Bitcoin as a good investment. Cuban doesn’t consider the FTX debacle as a crypto failure, but rather a case of corruption. Shark Tank star and the owner of the NBA team Dallas Mavericks, Mark...
LUNC burn surges >24B but the Terra Classic community isn’t elated. Decoding…
The LUNC burn activity hit a stirring point after it began slowly in December. Social metrics proved that the community contribution to the recent price hike was minimal. At the start of December 2022, the total number of Terra Classic [LUNC] burned was relatively minimal, LUNC Burner data revealed. The...
Will Bitcoin’s hashrate follow history to trigger another BTC decrease? Assessing…
Bitcoin’s hashrate hit a one-month low on Christmas day. Exchange reserves continued declining but BTC excelled in neutrality. The Bitcoin [BTC] hashrate went off the radar on 25 December, hitting as low as 170.6 ExaHash per second (EH/s), CoinWarz data revealed. According to SatoshiActFund CEO, Dennis Porter, the incident occurred due to harsh weather conditions in Texas.
Will BNB investors keep a positive outlook despite distrust around CZ, Binance
CZ sends multiple emails to BNB users however FUD remains the same. Activity and weighted sentiment for BNB decline but traders remain positive. Given the ongoing uncertainty in the crypto market, CZ sent out personal emails to. In a recent development, it was observed that CZ had sent out personal...
Litecoin: Factors that played a crucial role in LTC’s performance last week
Messari ranked LTC as the second most active blockchain. Litecoin also became one of the top Christmas gainers. Litecoin [LTC] recently made it to the news after it was ranked second in terms of the most active chain in the last 24 hours. This was good news as it somewhat reflected LTC’s consistency in overall performance.
LDO sits on a murky ground as Lido Finance announces its latest integration
Lido announced the pilot integration of its validator set with Obol Network’s distributed validator technology (DVT) However, at press time, LDO was struggling to wade off bears. Leading liquid staking platform Lido Finance, on 23 December, announced a successful pilot integration with Obol Network, a distributed validator technology provider,...
Shiba Inu [SHIB] short-term investors could gain 4% after this breakout
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SHIB, at the time of writing, was in a neutral market position. A partnered bearish breakout could hit $0.00000863. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] recent movement depicts a price consolidation...
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
Polygon outperforms BNB on this front, but there’s more to MATIC than just this
Polygon outperforms BNB in terms of transaction count. dApps on the Polygon network continue to grow, however TVL and revenue generated decline. Polygon managed to make it to the headlines yet again, as the number of daily transactions on the chain exceeded BNB’s daily transactions. Delphi Digital, a crypto analytics firm, stated this via Twitter.
Is crypto non-existent for institutional investors? This JPMorgan exec states that…
Institutional investors fail to put their faith in cryptocurrencies. However, some major financial institutions are accepting and backing various cryptocurrencies. Institutions have stayed away from cryptocurrencies, which has made them feel relieved, despite the significant bull market in 2020 and 2021. This is what a senior investment strategist at JPMorgan...
LTC investors waiting to make a move have reasons to hold their ground because…
Litecoin ranked fourth out of the projects that displayed excellent health in 2022. The LTC momentum was decisive based on technical indicators. Despite the unfavorable market conditions in the whole of 2022, Litecoin [LTC] was able to meet up with the Galaxy Score top rankings, LunarCrush disclosed. The Galaxy score is a ranking made up by the social intelligence platform that assesses a project’s overall health and performance.
Is the OpenSea-BAYC connect the latest to rock the NFT market? This data suggests…
New data implies a correlation of BAYC floor prices and OpenSea volume. Despite declining from its peak, major crypto collections (BAYC,MAYC,CryptoPunks) performed well. The BAYC NFT collection continued to retain its top spot in the NFT space despite the volatility faced by the crypto market. The impact of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection was indicated by Delphi Digital’s latest tweet. The tweet also suggested a correlation between BAYC and OpenSea.
Polygon releases zkEVM achievements; will MATIC witness a halt on its pullback
Polygon revealed the achievements of its zkEVM since its launch. MATIC’s reaction was not up to the mark, but metrics supported a price surge. Polygon [MATIC] had a lot to share with the crypto community with regards to its zkEVM’s achievements. To offer comprehensive EVM opcode equivalency for a seamless user experience and the security of Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM is the first zk-rollup with source code available.
