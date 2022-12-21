Calling all Emily in Paris fans: the gloriously binge-able Netflix series is back. The third season features all of the same romance, food, wine and fashion that you know and love.

The original plot followed American marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) on her big move to the French capital, from her strained interactions with her Parisian colleagues to her attempts to forge new relationships. Season two ended on a cliffhanger – and the third instalment kicks off exactly where the previous season left off.

Aside from the drama (if you can call it that), one of the main areas of interest is the looks that Emily and her gal gang – Mindy and Camille – serve up. Emily is known for being unapologetically maximalist as she potters around Paris in frilly dresses, clashing colours, and oversized berets, while Mindy and Camille have similarly lust-worthy wardrobes.

In honour of Emily in Paris returning for season three, we’re bringing you the coolest French fashion brands you need to know about, so you can channel your inner Emily.

From styling tricks – notably the French tuck – to street-style gurus, if you ever find yourself in a wardrobe rut, look to the excellence of Parisian style. As for French fashion brands, there is a superior range out there – from the super-luxe established brands, including Chanel, Dior and Saint Laurent, to the newer, independents, such as Sézane, Maje and Sandro.

To indulge your love for all things français, here is a round-up of our all-time favourite brands. While you will likely know some of them, there are others just waiting to be discovered. Trust us, they are all the coolest of cool, and you’re going to fall in love with every single one.

A.P.C

Prioritising minimalist style, A.P.C is all about creating designs that are stylish and casual. Using high-quality materials and pared-back detailing, you can expect chic accessories, clothing and footwear. Its versatile nature means it is certainly a destination to bookmark.

Ba&sh

Founded in 2003 by best friends Barbara and Sharon around their shared love of fashion, ba&sh is made by women, for women. And, 17 years later, the brand remains distinctly Parisian – uniting feminine elegance and easy-going designs with rock’n’roll, boho chic.

Chloé

The French fashion house embodies femininity by balancing innovation with classic Parisian style. Acclaimed for its luxury boho designs and effortlessly chic aesthetic, it’s a firm favourite within the streetwear scene. While only a few seasons in, Chloé’s creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi is producing just the collections that you’d expect for the Chloé girl – hippy designs and city chic accessories.

Isabel Marant

Trendsetter Isabel Marant launched the affordable little sister line, Isabel Marant Étoile, to her namesake brand in 2000, which has since graduated into an A-list must-have label, thanks to the likes of Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whitley sporting the designs. Each season brings new designs that will never go out of style, with collections that are the epitome of relaxed and off-duty – the ultimate cool-girl staples.

Jacquemus

With Simon Porte Jacquemus, one of the world’s most trailblazing designers, at its helm, this really is a label to know. From exaggerated silhouettes to coveted accessories, this brand produces lines that are inherently wearable.

Jimmy Fairly

French eyewear designer Jimmy Fairly produces high-quality glasses at an affordable price point. And it is all about philanthropic donations – by partnering with Restoring Vision, a non-profit health organisation, for every purchase made, it donates a pair to a person in need.

Maison Cléo

Run by a mother-daughter duo who use reclaimed fabric surplus to create relaxed and vintage-inspired designs in a bid to change consumption, there are no collections, but new designs according to seasons, desires and fabrics. Only open on Wednesdays, Maison Cléo produces limited runs, but thankfully the brand has also worked with Net-A-Porter , meaning you can access selected styles 24/7. Everything on the website is handmade to order, so adjustments can be made if you specify measurements. There’s also full transparency, meaning you can discover everything from the fabric costs to how much time was spent making your garment.

Polène Paris

If you haven’t heard about the Paris-based designer brand Polène, you need to get to know it. Polène produces handcrafted handbags to an impeccably high standard, with all of its designs completely classic.

Rouje

Founded by Jeanne Damas, the mission of this brand was to create a “feminine wardrobe with a masculine touch" and "'feel good’ pieces for your best silhouette”. It succeeds, and then some. Make Rouje your first port of call for French-inspired floral dresses, breezy maxis and delicate blouses.

Sézane

Beginning as a small start-up in 2013, Sézane has broken boundaries and accumulated a cult following thanks to its smart casual clothing. Dedicated to making more eco-conscious and sustainable decisions, Sézane does not have seasonal sales, but rather produces a finite number of items within each collection, and when they’re gone, they’re gone. When it comes to what to buy, it’s got to be its chic, oversized knitwear, or boho-inspired flouncy dresses – you can’t go wrong.

Sandro

Starting as a boutique in the heart of Marais, Sandro is loved today by the likes of Gigi Hadid. The epitome of Parisian cool, think lace dresses, sleek tailoring and staples with a twist. If you’re after effortless elegance, allow these pieces to elevate your everyday wardrobe.

Veja

Sustainable footwear and accessories brand Veja has boomed in popularity thanks to it being a firm favourite among the likes of Meghan Markle and Emily Ratajkowski. The brand offers full transparency into its manufacturing process and all of its shoes are made in a factory in Brazil that honours workers’ rights.

