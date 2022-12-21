ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon urges Harper to intervene in rail dispute as more strikes loom

By Lucinda Cameron
 6 days ago

Scotland’s First Minister and the STUC are urging the UK Transport Secretary to intervene immediately to help end the dispute which has been severely disrupting rail travel.

Nicola Sturgeon said Mark Harper must work with the trade unions to “secure a railway that benefits users, staff and the wider public”.

Rail passengers have been warned to expect disruption over the festive season as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union employed by Network Rail walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27 in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

There will be more industrial action in the new year as RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators are planning to strike on January 3, 4, 6 and 7, while members of the drivers’ union Aslef at 15 train companies will walk out on January 5.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The Scottish Government has maintained constructive discussions with the trades unions and settled our own pay negotiations by embracing the concept of fair work.

“Despite this, passengers in Scotland still face severe disruption as a direct result of the ongoing UK-wide rail dispute between Network Rail, UK Government rail operators and the trade unions, and Network Rail employees in Scotland face entering the new year still with no pay rise.

“The repercussions of this dispute, and the UK Government’s refusal to engage constructively with the trade unions, are continuing to have a major impact not only for the rail workers but for passengers, freight, businesses and the wider public in Scotland over the festive period and into 2023.

“The Secretary of State for Transport must intervene immediately and work with the trades unions to secure a railway that benefits users, staff and the wider public.”

The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, but is having a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT industrial action involves Network Rail workers in Scotland.

ScotRail has warned passengers that the strike action in December will lead to “significant disruption”, with last trains earlier than usual on Christmas Eve, no Christmas Day or Boxing Day services, and later first trains on December 27.

In November, ScotRail workers in the RMT union accepted a new pay offer made by the publicly-owned operator, however the dispute involving RMT members and Network Rail remains ongoing.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced strike action.

Its members at CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will walk out between December 26 and 29, while action short of strike will take place over this period at Avanti, GWR, Greater Anglia, GTR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

Roz Foyer, STUC general secretary, said: “We all want to see an end to the rail dispute, and for workers to be awarded a fair pay offer that is not conditional on cuts to staffing and services.

” In Scotland workers have already agreed their pay claim, but we are still seeing widespread disruption on our railways.

“This is due to the combative approach to negotiations taken by the UK Government which has led to the protracted dispute between Network Rail and the UK Government.

“The rail unions and Scottish Government have come to a negotiated settlement and we need the UK Government to take a similar approach that results in workers at Network Rail and other UK Government-controlled rail companies getting the deal they deserve.”

The UK Government has been asked for comment.

The Independent

