ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Hugh Jackman said filming The Son made him realise how ‘vulnerable’ he was after his father’s death

By Ella Kipling
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39e0gU_0jq2srAE00

Hugh Jackman has said that filming The Son made him realise how vulnerable he was following the death of his father.

Jackman, 54, who plays the role of Peter, a workaholic lawyer with a teenage son, said: “I would be one of the least [likely] people I know who I’d describe as a hot mess, but I certainly was during this.”

The actor’s father died in September 2021, in the middle of filming. Although the subject matter of the film was causing Jackman “anxiety”, he decided not to take time off to grieve.

“My father actually never missed a day of work in his life,” the Wolverine actor told the BBC . “I did imagine what my father would say, and he would say, ‘Go to work.’”

The film explores the life of Peter as he deals with life with a new partner, a young baby, an ex-wife, and a son with depression. Jackman continues to talk to the therapist who helped him through filming, he said.

The Son’ s producers also hired psychiatrists on set in case any members of the cast or crew needed to discuss the heavy material. This is something Jackman saw for the first time during filming.

“People used it and it was necessary,” he said.

Conversations around mental health issues are “urgently needed,” Jackman explained, adding that he hoped that The Son may spark these.

"There is a real lack of knowledge and ignorance and shame around the subject and I think it’s something we need to confront, really, really quickly."

When discussing the current dialogue around scrapping gendered acting categories at award ceremonies, Jackman revealed that he is all in favour of the idea.

Explaining that he is “a big fan” of having one gender-neutral category, Jackman said: “That would be a really positive step. I don’t understand why it’s split into just two genders when we all know it’s a much bigger spectrum.”

For his performance in The Son , Jackman has been nominated for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture award at both the upcoming Golden Globes and the Satellite Awards.

The Son will be released in UK cinemas on 10 February 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son after criticism

Khloe Kardashian has given fans a rare glimpse at her four-month-old son in a family Christmas photo.The Good American founder posted a glamorous photograph of her and her daughter True, four, wearing matching red dresses, with her baby son in one arm.It comes after Khloe and younger sister Kylie Jenner faced criticism for keeping their infant sons’ faces mostly hidden from the public eye, while not doing so with their daughters.Khloe’s Christmas picture, taken in front of a large silver Christmas tree, did not include Tristan Thompson, her former partner and the father of her children.She donned a strapless...
The Independent

Prince George’s Christmas painting suggests he shares King’s artistic talent

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a festive picture painted by their nine-year-old son, Prince George, which indicates that the future king might share his grandfather’s artistic talent.William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins, alongside the message “Happy Christmas!”Painting runs in the royal family, with the King known to have an artistic streak.Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022Charles has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.Earlier this year, 79 of Charles’s watercolours...
The Independent

Cher sparks engagement rumours after sharing snap of diamond ring on Christmas

Cher has prompted speculation that she is engaged to boyfriend Alexander Edwards after posting a photograph of a huge diamond ring on Christmas day.The “Believe” singer, 76, showed her four million followers on Twitter a stunning ring with a large teardrop-shaped diamond and smaller diamonds around the band. She accompanied the picture with the caption: “There are no words. Alexander, AE.”The ring was displayed in a black box held by Edwards whose thumb could be seen in the photo, featuring a green and black flame manicure.Cher confirmed her relationship with the 36-year-old music producer in November, declaring that he...
The Independent

Holocaust survivor hits back after Whoopi Goldberg again plays down racial motive of Nazi genocide

A Holocaust survivor has lashed out at Whoopi Goldberg after she doubled down on her controversial views about the Holocaust not being about race which she made earlier this year.“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race’,” said Ms Goldberg in an interview with The Times.Ms Goldberg, who was promoting her new movie Till added that” “It wasn’t originally” about race saying that the Nazis also killed people they believed to be “mentally defective”.When she was pressed...
The Independent

Resurfaced clip of Chuck Woolery’s Love Connection astounds viewers: ‘This woman is a legend’

An old episode of Chuck Woolery’s dating show Love Connection has resurfaced, and people can’t get enough of the two contestants. The hit dating show, which lasted 11 seasons beginning in 1983 and running until 1994, followed blindly matched couples on their first dates, who would later reveal their first impressions to host Woolery in front of a live audience. A particular clip of 1994 contestants Robin Dimiceli and Curt Levey has made the rounds on TikTok, with people applauding Dimiceli for absolutely “roasting” Levey.“I like women who are deep, and she just didn’t seem like a deep kinda person....
The Independent

Mum flooded with sympathy after revealing she didn’t get ‘a single present’ for Christmas

A mother has received hundreds of messages of support after sharing her upset over Christmas with her family this year. Mary Yang, from Michigan, shared a TikTok that she captioned: “I know I’m not the only mom who woke up Christmas moning with not a single present under the tree for them as you watched your kids and husband unwrap the presents you spent all month stressing over.”In the clip, she is seen making an unimpressed face and added the captions #christmassuckseveryyear and #momlife.Many viewers replied to Mary’s post saying they had dealt with similar situations in their own...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Voices: Why you should think twice before asking if someone has had a good Christmas

Well, Christmas is over for another year – unless you subscribe to the traditional 12 days of Christmas – and before long, we will see abandoned, naked trees cast out on the pavements and people rushing to undo all the festive excess by signing up for Veganuary and Dry Jan. But if there’s one thing that we should probably do away with, it’s the ubiquitous question: how was your Christmas? Why are we so obsessed with asking that? Maybe this is the year that we knock the question firmly on the head, out of respect for the different and...
The Independent

Princess Charlotte’s sweet reaction to Paddington Bear Queen tribute

Princess Charlotte's sweet reaction to Hugh Bonneville's Paddington Bear tribute for Queen Elizabeth II. The royals were attending a carol service at Westminster Abbey on 15 December, which was aired by ITV on Christmas Eve.The actor, who starred in the films about the marmalade-loving bear, read out an extract from the books to the congregation. Paddington's Christmas Post was the book chosen to be included in the service. Sitting next to her mother, the Princess of Wales, the princess appeared to be thrilled about the surprise. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
The Independent

Glass Onion viewers applaud Rian Johnson for Daniel Craig’s ‘powerful’ movie line

One particular line from director Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has left viewers in deep rumination.Johnson’s recently released Knives Out sequel once again follows Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, this time as he’s invited to tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Ed Norton) private Greek island, along with seven of Bron’s other close friends.When one of them turns up dead, Detective Blanc is tapped in to solve the case.Warning, potential spoilers to followEarly on in the movie, while the eclectic group recounts to Detective Blanc how they all became connected, Janelle Monáe’s character jumps in to argue that...
The Independent

Cher says she wishes she could show late mother her diamond ring from boyfriend

Cher expressed her sweet wish to show her gift from boyfriend Alexander Edwards to her late mother Georgia Holt, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 96.On Sunday, the 76-year-old singer shared a photo of a ring with a large teardrop-shaped diamond and smaller diamonds around the band on Twitter. In the caption, she wrote: “There are no words. Alexander, AE.” The ring could is seen in a black box in Edwards’ hands, which featured his nails with green and black flames on them.On Monday, Cher replied to a fan expressing their condolences following Holt’s death....
The Independent

Parents praised for ‘relatable’ solution to delayed Christmas presents: ‘Future me’

A TikTok about delayed Christmas presents has gone viral after many found one family’s solution to the lack of gifts “relatable”.Sarah, who goes by the username @sarahgossett on TikTok, shared the way her parents handled the situation, after the family’s Christmas presents were delayed because they were ordered late, in a video uploaded on Christmas Day.In the video, Sarah filmed herself as she removed a folded piece of paper from a gift bag, before opening it to reveal a photo of a mascara.The video then transitioned to Sarah holding up another piece of paper, which showed a printed photo...
The Independent

Piers Morgan’s Twitter disappears after account ‘hacked’ with tweets about the late Queen

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account has disappeared, amid reports that it had been hacked.The formerGood Morning Britain star, who has 8.3 million followers, usually tweets on an almost hourly basis, sharing his thoughts on everything from world politics to Meghan Markle.According to reports, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (27 December), abusive posts were published on Morgan’s account, aimed at the late Queen and Ed Sheeran.The Mirror reported that Morgan’s account name was changed a number of times, at one point being renamed “lol”.The publication also shared images of one tweet that said: “F*** the Queen.”Another branded singer Sheeran...
The Independent

Smallville creators share their reaction to news of James Gunn’s young Superman movie

Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have shared their response to news that James Gunn is working on a new Superman movie.Prior to creating Netflix’s Wednesday, Gough and Millar were behind another hit series: Smallville.The show starred Tom Welling as the caped superhero. It was hugely successful and ran for 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011.In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pair reflected on their time working on Smallville.Asked whether they would consider revisiting or rebooting the series, both Gough and Millar agreed that the answer is no.Speaking about Superman as a character, Gough went on...
The Independent

Eve Hewson: Fans rally around actor as she shares post about being the ‘nepotism baby’ of a famous father

Fans have rallied around Eve Hewson after the actor spoke out about the “privilege” of having a famous father, U2 star Bono.Hewson, 31, made her television debut in the 2014 series The Knick by Steven Soderbergh.She has since starred in a number of TV shows and films, including the critically acclaimed comedy series Bad Sisters, and last year’s Behind Her Eyes on Netflix.In recent weeks, there has been much discussion about “nepotism babies” – a term used to describe the many celebrities descended from establishment stars.Examples include Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose, Denzel Washington’s son David, and Stranger Things star...
The Independent

Jennifer Gates reveals she and Nayel Nassar are expecting a daughter during Christmas-themed baby shower

Jennifer Gates has revealed that she and husband Nayel Nassar are expecting a baby girl.Gates, 26, the daughter of Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates, shared the news on Instagram while posting photos of her Christmas-themed baby shower.In the album of photos, the soon-to-be mother could be seen wearing a dark red dress and holding her pregnant stomach while surrounded by Christmas trees, while other photos showed the extravagant holiday-themed party decor.In another photo, Gates posed in front of a Christmas tree with her mother Melinda, while a pile of pink presents surrounded the base of the tree.“Still...
The Independent

Lil Baby raises eyebrows with extravagant ‘jewellery showcase’ for seven-year-old son

Rapper Lil Baby is being trolled for gifting his seven-year-old son Jason a “showcase full of jewellery.”On Saturday (24 December), verified Twitter account Daily Loud posted a clip of Lil Baby – real name Dominique Armani Jones – gifting his son a lot of jewellery for Christmas.“Lil Baby gifted his son Jason a whole showcase full of jewellery,” the post read, with a clip of Jason unwrapping his present to find a veritable treasure trove of Icebox jewellery.Many fans are trolling the “Yes Indeed” rapper for buying “a kid so much jewellery”.“C’mon man just get him a PS5,” one...
The Independent

The Independent

996K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy