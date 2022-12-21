Read full article on original website
Why Ozzy Osbourne Had a ‘Funny Feeling’ About ‘Patient Number 9′
Ozzy Osbourne recently marveled at the speed at which his new album, Patient Number 9, came to fruition, and recalled telling producer and guitarist Andrew Watt he had a "funny feeling" about his 13th solo LP. "I remember when we were doing Patient Number 9, I said to Andrew, I...
Neal Schon Tells Jonathan Cain to ‘Get Off the Kool-Aid’
The feud between Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain reached a new low after Schon called Cain a hypocrite and told him to “get off the Kool-Aid.”. The pair’s tense relationship led to Schon filing a cease-and-desist order against Cain, in a bid to prevent him from using the band’s music at political events. While Shon argues that Journey “is not, and should not be, political,” Cain is active in his support of former President Donald Trump, and his wife is closely connected with Trump’s evangelical team.
Dave Grohl and Friends Perform ‘I Love L.A.’ at Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin celebrated Los Angeles with an all-star band of friends in the eighth clip to be revealed from their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions concert. Playing drums and singing lead vocals, Grohl led a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” complete with “We love it!” choruses from Kurstin, Jack Black, Pink, Karen O, Beck and others. As can be seen below, they’re clearly having a great time, to the point that Black and Pink mess with the timing of one vocal and can’t help laughing about it.
Win a David Bowie ‘Divine Symmetry’ Prize Package
David Bowie fans were recently treated to a new box set called Divine Symmetry that features music from the Hunky Dory era. Now, one UCR reader can win a copy of the set, plus a Blu-ray copy of the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream and its accompanying soundtrack on CD. Divine Symmetry includes four CDs containing 48 previously unreleased tracks: home demos, BBC radio sessions and various live and studio recordings, plus new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.
Hear Dave Grohl and His Daughter Perform Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the fourth song in their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions series, a cover of Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" sung by Grohl's daughter, Violet. Violet Grohl, who will turn 17 next April, played acoustic guitar while backed by her father, Kurstin and a three-piece horn section. You can watch the video below.
Bruce Dickinson Lists His Iron Maiden Prop Problems
Bruce Dickinson has detailed some of the problems he’d faced with onstage props during Iron Maiden’s recent tour. In a pair of behind-the-scenes videos, available below, the frontman offered a guided tour of how he delivers his performance every night. Among the revelations were that he has a...
Lockdown Albums: 24 Records That Wouldn’t Exist Without COVID
The music industry was forced into a gridlock when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Touring was halted, and recording sessions were canceled as social-distancing measures were put in place. It all begged the question: What now?. For some, this presented a prime opportunity to make more detailed plans for...
Watch Dave Grohl and Beck Team Up on a Thunderous ‘E-Pro’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin joined forces with Beck for a rendition of “E-Pro” as part of the duo's ongoing Hanukkah Sessions project. The performance took place on Dec. 5 at the Largo in Los Angeles, with the official video released today (see below). Beck handled guitar and...
Nirvana Producer Used Beatles as Bait for Kurt Cobain
Nirvana producer Butch Vig recalled using the Beatles as bait to persuade Kurt Cobain to work on elements of Nevermind that the frontman wasn’t happy with. In a recent interview with Consequence, Vig said he first heard a rough demo of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” when Cobain sent him a cassette recorded on a boombox. Even though it “sounded like shit,” he could tell the trio – complete with new drummer Dave Grohl – were “really, really tight.”
Watch Dave Grohl Cover 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do for Love’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have shared their live version of 10cc's Top 5 1976 hit "The Things We Do for Love." It's the latest addition to the duo's third annual Hanukkah Sessions series, in which they pay tribute to Jewish musicians. Grohl and Kurstin were joined by the latter's bandmate in the Bird and the Bee, Inara George for the performance, which was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. The crowd was actively involved in the rendition, repeating the chorus' lyrics back to George as part of the song's familiar call and repeat.
Paul McCartney Discusses ‘Night We Cried’ Lyric About John Lennon
Paul McCartney discussed his song “Here Today,” which was written about his late bandmate John Lennon not long after he was murdered in 1980. In a recent SiriusXM interview, the former Beatle recalled the story behind the lines "What about the night we cried / Because there wasn't any reason left to keep it all inside."
Terry Hall, Lead Singer for the Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer for the English ska revival band the Specials, has died at age 63. The news was confirmed in a social media post on the band's official accounts. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," reads the post. "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life … the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."
5 Guitar Techniques You Need to Know to Play AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’
Tackling your favorite rock and metal songs when learning guitar can be intimidating. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. We've covered how Fret Zealot is an all-encompassing guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. Especially with its state-of-the-art physical LED addition for your guitar.
Sound of Philadelphia Producer Thom Bell Dead at 79
Grammy-winning producer Thom Bell, credited with helping develop the Sound of Philadelphia style, died at the age of 79. Alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell was part of the Mighty Three who oversaw a range of hits, mainly in the soul genre, over four decades. Their work will be celebrated in the upcoming movie The Sound of Philadelphia.
K.K. Downing Almost Didn’t Go to Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction
Guitarist K.K. Downing originally planned to refuse to take part in Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their three-song set last month marked the first time Downing shared the stage with his ex-bandmates since their angry split in 2011 – and it was also the first time he met his replacement, Richie Faulkner.
PHOTOS: Holidaze of Blaze – Snoop Dogg Lights up Casper, Wyoming
It was freezing outside, but things were heated up inside the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper last night. The 28,000 square foot facility was packed full for the Holidaze of Blaze tour that saw T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins & guest Justin Champagne with Snoop Dogg headlining. Concertgoers ranged...
Michael Stipe Plans to Release First Solo Album in 2023
Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe said he was working on his first solo album and expected to release it in 2023. He put out his debut single, “Your Capricious Soul,” in 2019 and followed it with “Future if Future” earlier this year. In a recent interview...
When AC/DC Jammed With Talking Heads
Recording studios can serve as a great equalizer for legendary bands, no matter their genre, stature or background. With plenty of time to kill between their takes, musicians often strike up unlikely friendships with their recording neighbors. Such was the case when AC/DC and Talking Heads both decamped to Compass...
Dave Grohl Covers ‘At Seventeen’ With 16-Year-Old Daughter Violet for Hanukkah Sessions
Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl has been absolutely nailing some choice collaborations and covers lately (such as his rendition of “My Hero” with Billie Eilish). More recently, he and instrumentalist Greg Kurstin were joined by singer Pink to do “Get the Party Started” for the pair’s second 2022 “Hanukkah Sessions” video. Now, Grohl has teamed up with 16-year-old daughter Violet to tackle Janis Ian’s seminal coming-of-age song, “At Seventeen,” for their night four performance.
45 Years Ago: ABBA Moves Into Making Movies
There may be no band in the history of pop music that was as continually derided as they were immensely influential as Sweden's ABBA. At the height of their fame, the critical establishment – particularly in the U.S. – loathed the band, with critic Robert Christgau famously writing in 1979, "We have met the enemy, and they are them." This sentiment seems more than just musically wrongheaded now; it also seems willfully obtuse about the direction of music itself. Better, perhaps, to have said, "We have met the future, and it is ABBA."
