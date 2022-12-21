ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 KING FM

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

Neal Schon Tells Jonathan Cain to ‘Get Off the Kool-Aid’

The feud between Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain reached a new low after Schon called Cain a hypocrite and told him to “get off the Kool-Aid.”. The pair’s tense relationship led to Schon filing a cease-and-desist order against Cain, in a bid to prevent him from using the band’s music at political events. While Shon argues that Journey “is not, and should not be, political,” Cain is active in his support of former President Donald Trump, and his wife is closely connected with Trump’s evangelical team.
101.9 KING FM

Dave Grohl and Friends Perform ‘I Love L.A.’ at Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin celebrated Los Angeles with an all-star band of friends in the eighth clip to be revealed from their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions concert. Playing drums and singing lead vocals, Grohl led a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” complete with “We love it!” choruses from Kurstin, Jack Black, Pink, Karen O, Beck and others. As can be seen below, they’re clearly having a great time, to the point that Black and Pink mess with the timing of one vocal and can’t help laughing about it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
101.9 KING FM

Win a David Bowie ‘Divine Symmetry’ Prize Package

David Bowie fans were recently treated to a new box set called Divine Symmetry that features music from the Hunky Dory era. Now, one UCR reader can win a copy of the set, plus a Blu-ray copy of the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream and its accompanying soundtrack on CD. Divine Symmetry includes four CDs containing 48 previously unreleased tracks: home demos, BBC radio sessions and various live and studio recordings, plus new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.
101.9 KING FM

Hear Dave Grohl and His Daughter Perform Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the fourth song in their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions series, a cover of Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" sung by Grohl's daughter, Violet. Violet Grohl, who will turn 17 next April, played acoustic guitar while backed by her father, Kurstin and a three-piece horn section. You can watch the video below.
101.9 KING FM

Bruce Dickinson Lists His Iron Maiden Prop Problems

Bruce Dickinson has detailed some of the problems he’d faced with onstage props during Iron Maiden’s recent tour. In a pair of behind-the-scenes videos, available below, the frontman offered a guided tour of how he delivers his performance every night. Among the revelations were that he has a...
101.9 KING FM

Lockdown Albums: 24 Records That Wouldn’t Exist Without COVID

The music industry was forced into a gridlock when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Touring was halted, and recording sessions were canceled as social-distancing measures were put in place. It all begged the question: What now?. For some, this presented a prime opportunity to make more detailed plans for...
101.9 KING FM

Nirvana Producer Used Beatles as Bait for Kurt Cobain

Nirvana producer Butch Vig recalled using the Beatles as bait to persuade Kurt Cobain to work on elements of Nevermind that the frontman wasn’t happy with. In a recent interview with Consequence, Vig said he first heard a rough demo of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” when Cobain sent him a cassette recorded on a boombox. Even though it “sounded like shit,” he could tell the trio – complete with new drummer Dave Grohl – were “really, really tight.”
101.9 KING FM

Watch Dave Grohl Cover 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do for Love’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have shared their live version of 10cc's Top 5 1976 hit "The Things We Do for Love." It's the latest addition to the duo's third annual Hanukkah Sessions series, in which they pay tribute to Jewish musicians. Grohl and Kurstin were joined by the latter's bandmate in the Bird and the Bee, Inara George for the performance, which was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. The crowd was actively involved in the rendition, repeating the chorus' lyrics back to George as part of the song's familiar call and repeat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
101.9 KING FM

Terry Hall, Lead Singer for the Specials, Dead at 63

Terry Hall, lead singer for the English ska revival band the Specials, has died at age 63. The news was confirmed in a social media post on the band's official accounts. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," reads the post. "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life … the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."
101.9 KING FM

5 Guitar Techniques You Need to Know to Play AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’

Tackling your favorite rock and metal songs when learning guitar can be intimidating. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. We've covered how Fret Zealot is an all-encompassing guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. Especially with its state-of-the-art physical LED addition for your guitar.
101.9 KING FM

Sound of Philadelphia Producer Thom Bell Dead at 79

Grammy-winning producer Thom Bell, credited with helping develop the Sound of Philadelphia style, died at the age of 79. Alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell was part of the Mighty Three who oversaw a range of hits, mainly in the soul genre, over four decades. Their work will be celebrated in the upcoming movie The Sound of Philadelphia.
101.9 KING FM

K.K. Downing Almost Didn’t Go to Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction

Guitarist K.K. Downing originally planned to refuse to take part in Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their three-song set last month marked the first time Downing shared the stage with his ex-bandmates since their angry split in 2011 – and it was also the first time he met his replacement, Richie Faulkner.
101.9 KING FM

Michael Stipe Plans to Release First Solo Album in 2023

Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe said he was working on his first solo album and expected to release it in 2023. He put out his debut single, “Your Capricious Soul,” in 2019 and followed it with “Future if Future” earlier this year. In a recent interview...
101.9 KING FM

When AC/DC Jammed With Talking Heads

Recording studios can serve as a great equalizer for legendary bands, no matter their genre, stature or background. With plenty of time to kill between their takes, musicians often strike up unlikely friendships with their recording neighbors. Such was the case when AC/DC and Talking Heads both decamped to Compass...
101.9 KING FM

Dave Grohl Covers ‘At Seventeen’ With 16-Year-Old Daughter Violet for Hanukkah Sessions

Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl has been absolutely nailing some choice collaborations and covers lately (such as his rendition of “My Hero” with Billie Eilish). More recently, he and instrumentalist Greg Kurstin were joined by singer Pink to do “Get the Party Started” for the pair’s second 2022 “Hanukkah Sessions” video. Now, Grohl has teamed up with 16-year-old daughter Violet to tackle Janis Ian’s seminal coming-of-age song, “At Seventeen,” for their night four performance.
101.9 KING FM

45 Years Ago: ABBA Moves Into Making Movies

There may be no band in the history of pop music that was as continually derided as they were immensely influential as Sweden's ABBA. At the height of their fame, the critical establishment – particularly in the U.S. – loathed the band, with critic Robert Christgau famously writing in 1979, "We have met the enemy, and they are them." This sentiment seems more than just musically wrongheaded now; it also seems willfully obtuse about the direction of music itself. Better, perhaps, to have said, "We have met the future, and it is ABBA."
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy