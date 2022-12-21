ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

4-star OL Kelton Smith signs with Georgia

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNmsb_0jq2sghT00

4-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith committed to Georgia back in July. On Wednesday, Smith wasted no time singing his national letter of intent, becoming Georgia’s first signee of the 2023 class.

Smith plays high school football, basketball, and track for Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia. He ranks as the nation’s No. 227 overall player, No. 9 ranked interior offensive lineman and as the No. 21 player in Georgia, per 247Sports.

At 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, Carver High School star also received scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida, Oregon, and Ohio State among others.

Smith plans to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl on NBC.

