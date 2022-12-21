Read full article on original website
Should Old Acquaintance Be Forgot?
Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? The question that begins the song traditionally sung at the stroke of midnight on December 31st is a rhetorical one: it is generally understood to be a reflection upon the importance of friendships, while "Auld Lang Syne" loosely translates as "days gone by." Ringing in the new year often has us reflecting on the year that has passed and anticipating the year to come, all while (hopefully) celebrating in the company of those old acquaintances.
Gem City Style: Louis Geramita of Primo Tailoring
Irecently caught up with Louis Geramita, owner of Primo Tailoring in The Shops at Fifth and State. An honoree of our most recent class of Erie's 40 Under 40, he is without question one of the preeminent ambassadors of Gem City Style. Jessica Hunter (JH): For those who don't know,...
Upper Room Day Shelter reports overwhelming numbers
The Upper Room Day Shelter is reporting that the bitterly cold temperatures are overwhelming the number of people that should be staying in the shelter. There are two rooms at the day shelter that can each hold about 30 people at a time. The problem is, over the bitter holiday weekend, more than three times […]
Richford Arms tenants speak out about ‘unsafe living conditions’
Tenants of the Richford Arms apartment complex are saying that they’ve been living in unsafe conditions over the past few days, adding that more than 100 people living in the building on State Street were left without heat since Friday. Tenants of the Richford Arms apartment complex on State Street were in for a rude […]
Erie Sees Fresh Snow on Christmas
Many people woke up to a white Christmas this morning all throughout the Erie area on Sunday morning. The forceful winds kept pushing a lot of the fresh, fallen snow onto the roadways making travel difficult for some. Snow plows worked to clear the streets to make is easier for...
Red Roof Plus and Suites in Erie Focuses on Hospitality: Giving You the Business
John Sanza has a long history of sitting behind a hotel lobby desk in downtown Erie. "I started in 1972 as a senior at Gannon, trying to earn some money to pay for my honeymoon," said Sanza. He worked the desk for more than 30 years while it was a...
Local east side church opens their doors to people affected by dangerous temperatures
A number of homeless shelters and overflow shelters are busy helping people stay warm during this harsh winter weather. The Church of Nativity Community Center on German street was very busy Friday night as Our Neighbor’s Place has set up an overflow shelter to provide a safe warm place to sleep. “Tonight, it was especially […]
Residents Speak out over Heating Issues at Richford Arms
For the past three days, Richford Arms resident Daniel Summerlin has been without heat. "The thermostat is of absolutely no use," said Summerlin. "I can't even get LIHEAP because they say it's free heat in the building." Summerlin isn't alone. "During the middle of the night, there was cold air...
Thruway closed in both directions from Exit 46 to Pennsylvania line
The major winter storm that is battering Western New York has also forced the closing of a significant stretch of the New York State Thruway. The Thruway Authority announced the closing of the I-90 in both directions, between Exit 46 at I-390 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line due to weather.
Firefighters take on blaze in Lawrence Park
Lawrence Park (PA)- At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, firefighters were called out to the 400 block of Harvey avenue in Lawrence Park for a structure fire. Reports from the scene say the house was “fully involved” in flames as crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters from Lawrence Park, Harborcreek, the City of Erie […]
Winter returns with a vengeance leaving some residents without heat
Old man winter has caused headaches for homeowners, leaving many without heat. Freezing temperatures, snow and high winds have been causing problems outside, and right in our homes. Many people’s homes are without heat and local heating companies are working double time. “We are getting a lot of calls for furnaces that are malfunctioning now […]
3 Great Pizza Places In Erie
If you're looking for great pizza in Erie, PA, then you're in luck! This city has plenty of delicious options to choose from, ranging from classic Italian recipes to creative contemporary pies.
Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup on turnpike
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the response to a pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday morning which involved dozens of cars and resulted in multiple fatalities. Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup …. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled
WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
Erie County now under blizzard warning
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard warning now is in effect for Erie, Crawford, and Ashtabula counties through 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation is anywhere from 3 to 8 inches. But wind gusts approaching 60 mph through late Friday and Friday night will create significantly reduced visibilities, with areas of blowing and drifting snow […]
Police Identify Suspect Involved in Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released additional details regarding a repossession incident in Rouseville Borough that ended up with an Oil City man chasing down two people with a firearm. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Daniel A. Chrispen,...
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans announced all of its stores located in Erie and Niagara County will remain closed Monday morning due to weather conditions.
Franklin Teen Allegedly Assaults Victim, Pushes Her on Top of Baby During Domestic Dispute
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin teen is facing child endangerment and assault charges following a domestic dispute that occurred in Franklin last week. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Matthew Cory Abrams, of Franklin, on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office:
4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
