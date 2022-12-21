Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? The question that begins the song traditionally sung at the stroke of midnight on December 31st is a rhetorical one: it is generally understood to be a reflection upon the importance of friendships, while "Auld Lang Syne" loosely translates as "days gone by." Ringing in the new year often has us reflecting on the year that has passed and anticipating the year to come, all while (hopefully) celebrating in the company of those old acquaintances.

