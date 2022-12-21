ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, CT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Man Involved in Old Saybrook Crash Missing, May Be in Need of Medical Attention

Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a man that's been missing since Saturday afternoon. Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that 64-year-old Robert Lagano of Old Saybrook had been driving in the area of Essex Road during the mid-afternoon hours when his vehicle unexpectedly went off the roadway and into a group of trees.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Three dead in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Woman dies after crashing into state trooper truck in Chaplin

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died during a car crash with a state trooper’s truck in Chaplin Wednesday night. State police responded to the crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Route 6. A woman, driving a Nissan Maxima, was traveling westbound, approaching the intersection with Nyberg Road, when she failed to negotiate a […]
CHAPLIN, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norwich. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street, according to police. The pedestrian’s identity has not been publicly announced. The driver was “located” at the scene, according to police, […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian fatally injured in Norwich crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian in Norwich has died after a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hickory Street and Golden Street. Police say they responded to the area just after 4:30 p.m. Serious injuries were reported. The victim was transported to W.W. Backus Hospital where he ultimately...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured after a train hit an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Meriden. Two vehicles had crashed in the area of Brittania Street and Center Street, leaving one disabled on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for the City of Meriden. Police were in the process of notifying Amtrak […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

2nd pedestrian struck in 24 hours in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The pedestrian was in critical condition, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said that OSHA […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week

Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries. Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning. All...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Man arrested for wrong-way, DUI driving in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police arrested a man for driving the wrong way and under the influence on I-95 North in New London on Wednesday. Just after 1 a.m., a state trooper was patrolling I-95 North on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge when a grey 2000 Toyota Camry passed him traveling in the […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Roads closures due to downed wires and tree limbs

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Due to the high impact storm, the following is a list of areas with downed traffic signals, tree limbs, and wires along the roads. West Hartford police reported that a single car motor vehicle accident at Farmington Avenue and South Main Street that caused damage to one of the traffic control signal poles. As a result, all traffic control signals at the intersection are on flash.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy