NBC Connecticut
Man Involved in Old Saybrook Crash Missing, May Be in Need of Medical Attention
Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a man that's been missing since Saturday afternoon. Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that 64-year-old Robert Lagano of Old Saybrook had been driving in the area of Essex Road during the mid-afternoon hours when his vehicle unexpectedly went off the roadway and into a group of trees.
Eyewitness News
Three dead in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Since a car crashed into a stand of trees in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, police have not been able to find the driver, who is believed to be 64-year-old Robert Lagno.
Eyewitness News
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are concerned for a man’s well-being after finding his unoccupied car crashed into a group of trees. Old Saybrook police say they responded to calls for a single vehicle accident on Essex Rd. shortly after 3 P.M. Officers arrived to find...
Eyewitness News
Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two pedestrians were killed after being struck by cars in West Hartford in just 24 hours. Another was struck over the weekend. The first incident happened on Saturday on South Main Street around 1 p.m. The pedestrian was sent to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive. […]
CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died during a car crash with a state trooper’s truck in Chaplin Wednesday night. State police responded to the crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Route 6. A woman, driving a Nissan Maxima, was traveling westbound, approaching the intersection with Nyberg Road, when she failed to negotiate a […]
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norwich. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street, according to police. The pedestrian’s identity has not been publicly announced. The driver was “located” at the scene, according to police, […]
Eyewitness News
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian in Norwich has died after a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hickory Street and Golden Street. Police say they responded to the area just after 4:30 p.m. Serious injuries were reported. The victim was transported to W.W. Backus Hospital where he ultimately...
CHAPLIN, Conn. — A Windham woman is dead after a head-on crash with a state trooper, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Route 6 in Chaplin. According to state police, 33-year-old Lindsey Bidwell was driving west and approaching the intersection with Nyberg Road. While going around...
Victim in West Hartford pedestrian crash identified
West Hartford police say a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Mohegan Drive on Wednesday has now died. The victim has been identified at Carlos Galarza, 60, of Bridgeport.
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured after a train hit an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Meriden. Two vehicles had crashed in the area of Brittania Street and Center Street, leaving one disabled on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for the City of Meriden. Police were in the process of notifying Amtrak […]
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The pedestrian was in critical condition, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said that OSHA […]
NBC Connecticut
Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week
Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries. Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning. All...
A woman was killed and a state trooper sustained minor injuries in a crash Wednesday evening in Chaplin. State police say a vehicle driven by Lindsey Bidwell, 32, of North Windham was traveling west on Route 6
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Encounter Floodwaters While Responding to Call in Stonington
Firefighters in Stonington had to deal with some flooding while responding to a fire call Friday morning. The call came in for a fire at a home on Lindberg Road in the Lord's Point section of Stonington. As firefighters made their way to the scene, they encountered some floodwaters across...
Man arrested for wrong-way, DUI driving in New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police arrested a man for driving the wrong way and under the influence on I-95 North in New London on Wednesday. Just after 1 a.m., a state trooper was patrolling I-95 North on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge when a grey 2000 Toyota Camry passed him traveling in the […]
Eyewitness News
Roads closures due to downed wires and tree limbs
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Due to the high impact storm, the following is a list of areas with downed traffic signals, tree limbs, and wires along the roads. West Hartford police reported that a single car motor vehicle accident at Farmington Avenue and South Main Street that caused damage to one of the traffic control signal poles. As a result, all traffic control signals at the intersection are on flash.
Woman assaults man, smashes car windows with baseball bat at North Haven gas station
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after assaulting a man and smashing his car windows with a baseball bat at a North Haven gas station, police said. North Haven police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 641 Washington St. around 5:20 p.m. and learned that a woman was involved […]
