Is Jen The Perfect Hulk? Previewing ‘She-Hulk’ #9
It’s time for the final showdown with our new villains. Can Jen and Jack make it through alive?. She-Hulk #9 is out Wednesday 28th December from Marvel.
Prepare To Meet Nightmare In ‘Thunderbolts’ #5 Preview
“Super heroes, celebrities, troublemakers, criminals… Clint Barton’s dream team crumbles as the shadow that’s been cast over every move they’ve made is finally revealed! Who’s behind their downfall, and what comes next? “Justice, Like Lightning” celebrates 25 years in the Mighty Marvel Manner!”
Destiny Arrives For Donna Noble In ‘Doctor Who’ Anniversary Trailer
For the first time since 2005, Doctor Who will not mark the end of the year with a festive special. But to alleviate the Time Lord’s absence from Yule 2022, the BBC has released a brief trailer for next year’s set of specials marking the 60th Anniversary of the program. In it, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) begins to recall another life. Meanwhile, the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) recognizes that forces are making their way toward his former companion, who will most assuredly die if she ever recalls her adventures with the Tenth Doctor (also Tennant). But is it all a ploy of Neil Patrick Harris‘s mystery villain? And what part does Ncuti Gatwa play ahead of his own time as the Fifteenth Doctor?
‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #3 Preview
“The Demon Bear keeps roaring through Spider-Man’s life and southern California – and just when Spidey had finished building his base tan too! With no other option, Spider-Man takes the fight to Demon Bear’s home turf, but in the process, will leave himself and the Spider-Verse forever altered! Spidey finally lives up to the title of this series! But don’t say we didn’t warn ya!”
Fun At The Fair – ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ #3 Preview
STRANGE ACADEMY VS. GASLAMP! The fallout of this battle is unlike any you’ve seen before!. Strange Academy: Finals #3 is out Wednesday 28th December from Marvel.
Wolverine Levels-Up His Powers In ‘Midnight Suns’ #4 Preview
“FORGED BY FATE! The apocalypse is finally here, and ZOE LAVEAU’s at the center of it all. AGATHA HARKNESS will sacrifice everything, including herself, to stop it. What does Zoe dare risk? There’s a terrible secret at the heart of Zoe’s vision, a secret that threatens to change the Marvel Universe forever. Meanwhile, the MIDNIGHT SUNS race across all of time and space to get back in this fight…with a little help from the mysterious new powers granted by their magic-forged extradimensional armor! But if they return, who will be friend and who will be foe?!”
Advance Review: Pausing For Christmas In `Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #2
Strong characters and entertaining antics between them make for a good second installment of the post-apocalyptic tale. While there’s not much action, their interactions as well as the promise of a shift in the story foreshadow even more engaging tale in the future. Overall. 8.5/10. ‘Tis the season –...
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On December 28, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
Batman Searches The Sewers Of Gotham For Killer Croc In ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ #4 Preview
“It’s a chase through the sewers of Gotham as Batman races to catch Killer Croc, still delusional, and the mighty sword of King Scimitar! Can the Dark Knight retrieve the fabled blade, or will Croc make his escape into the city’s underworld? Meanwhile, Robin is interrogated by the villainous Penguin!”
Advance Review: Hell Comes To Earth In `The Roadie’ #4
The Roadie concludes its limited run with a hellish battle between demons, an 80s-era rock band singer and his former roadie. While there’s plenty of action, the story’s conclusion occasionally gets bogged down with too much dialogue. The visuals, though, are consistently eye-popping – in a good way!
Review: ‘Cindy & Biscuit – End Of Level’ – More Perfection With One Girl And Her Dog
Just 16 pages, 16 images, but it’s 16 pages of wonderful comic making as Dan White returns to the world of Cindy and Biscuit after our hero’s survived one of the most trying challenges of her young life, her first year at the big school!. As with every...
A Multiverse Of Harleys: Previewing ‘Harley Quinn’ #25
“There can be only one Harley Quinn…or, ya know, maybe like 100? The Multiverse is a strange place. Old Lady Harley, Harley Who Laughs, Harley who joined a bowling league in Indiana for the free chicken wings…we’ve got the whole gang together and we’re ready to put the fun in this Multiversal murder mystery, and maybe also cause more murder with a side of mayhem. Join the team for an epic 25th issue of Harley Quinn!”
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 2
The National Treasure movies had a pretty unique tone. They were fun-filled family adventures, but they never felt too contrived or pandering to younger audiences. They were films that, although pretty light in terms of action and suspense, still had the capability to hold the attention of both adults and children. The spinoff show, National Treasure: Edge of History, fails to achieve that same ‘just right’ balance. There are certainly stakes as characters are threatened with death, but it feels more geared towards a younger crowd. It’s not just that the protagonists are younger, either. The dialogue and plot developments are too simplistic, which appeals more for kids than the adults that would have enjoyed the originals.
