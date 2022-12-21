For the first time since 2005, Doctor Who will not mark the end of the year with a festive special. But to alleviate the Time Lord’s absence from Yule 2022, the BBC has released a brief trailer for next year’s set of specials marking the 60th Anniversary of the program. In it, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) begins to recall another life. Meanwhile, the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) recognizes that forces are making their way toward his former companion, who will most assuredly die if she ever recalls her adventures with the Tenth Doctor (also Tennant). But is it all a ploy of Neil Patrick Harris‘s mystery villain? And what part does Ncuti Gatwa play ahead of his own time as the Fifteenth Doctor?

