Netflix viewers are sobbing (and almost throwing up) over an emotional dog film

By Sinead Butler
 4 days ago

For those who are a sucker for an emotional movie about anything dog-related , then Hachi: A Dog’s Tale is available to watch on Netflix .

Perhaps you've cried over Marley & Me, and if so, be prepared to also bawl your eyes out when watching this film as the streaming service synopsis reads:

"When his master dies, a loyal pooch named Hachiko keeps a vigil for more than a decade at the train station where he once greeted his owner every day."

What's more, the film is based on a true story of a loyal Akita who waited for his owner, a Japanese college professor, each day at a Tokyo train station, and when the man died in 1925, the pooch continued to wait there for nine years until his death, LA Times reported.

This was made into a Japanese film called Hachikō Monogatari in 1987 and was then adapted once again in 2009, the version that is available on Netflix which stars Richard Gere and Joan Allen - not forgetting the dogs, Chico, Layla, and Forrest, who all star as Hachi.

It has received good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes , with a critics score of 64 per cent and an audience score of 84 per cent.

Since the film has been added to the streaming services back in February for the UK and last month in the US, viewers have taken to social media to express just how emotional the film was and how much they cried.

One person wrote: "If anyone wants a good cry watch Hachi: A Dog’s Tale on Netflix. I just sobbed so hard I almost threw up 11/10."

"Hachi: A Dog’s Tale movie is so good. I cry every time I watch it," another person said.

Someone else added: "The only movie where I’ve ever actually cried was Hachi: A Dog’s Tale . All the other love and romance/tragedy s**t doesn’t get me, but dogs absolutely do."

"My mom banned me from watching hachi: a dog's tale because I cried too much while watching it," a fourth person commented.

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale is now on Netflix.

