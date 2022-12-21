ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Lacey’s Spring man accused of leading police on chase faces slew of charges

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6P4N_0jq2rDGJ00

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lacey’s Spring man is facing a slew of charges after authorities say he decided to run from the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

33-year-old Joseph Naaman Wayne Fleming was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 5:30 Tuesday morning.

Police respond to shooting on Melody Road

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Fleming was taken into custody after police chased him all the way to Valhermoso Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAuSk_0jq2rDGJ00
Joseph Fleming (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Fleming was charged with driving under the influence, speeding in a construction zone, improper lane usage, failure to stop at a stop sign, two counts of running a red light, expired license/no driver license, second-degree possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment, failure to register vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, attempting to elude police, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of hallucinogens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0howV2_0jq2rDGJ00
(Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

As of the time this article was published, Fleming remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail on a $6,900 bond.

