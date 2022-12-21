Move It or Lose It: This Electric Car Will Arrive By Christmas—And It's on Sale

Santa's sleigh is magical and all. But kids these days are looking for a hotter ride.

Speaking of Santa's sleigh, though, if you're looking for it to bring a child an electric car, the clock is ticking. Most electric vehicles won't arrive until after Christmas. But one top-selling option can get to you just in the nick of time if you order by 1:30 p.m. ET — and it's 16% off. The Best Choice Products 12V Kids Ride-On Truck is usually $244.99, but you can get it in black for $204.99 — a $40 markdown. You can also get it for 10% off ($219.99) and by Christmas Eve in white, blue, green and red.

Realistic-looking features will have preschoolers still in rear-facing car seats feeling like they really did step into the driver's seat instead. Think bright LED headlights, traction tires for different terrains and a 12V motor that goes up to 2.8 miles per hour. It's enough to give them a taste of the road without giving parents nerves.

There's an adjustable seatbelt, lockable doors and a remote control for parents to use if they're not quite ready to watch their kid drive off. A built-in AUX outlet lets kids plug in their favorite Cocomelon and Elmo jams and rock out as they ride.

The car is designed for children 37 months and up (slightly over 3 and up) and children up to 61 pounds.

It boasts a 4.4-star rating out of 5 stars on Amazon, with nearly 12K fans.

"This Jeep is perfect for my one-year-old. The remote works great ... just note it's not a speedster, but [it] does the job," said one fan.

"It was easy to assemble. Blue is a cool little extra — should bring hours of fun for little ones," said another.

"Life changing. My grandson loves this car. It taught him how to drive it and use the pedal...great parent control too. [I] loved how he could play his own music while driving it," gushed one happy 5-star grandma.

If you're late to the party about this truck or want something that arrives sooner, there's another, newer option. The ReadyGO 12V Battery Powered Licensed Chevrolet Silverado Kids Ride-On Truck is not on sale, but it will arrive by Dec. 23 if you order today. Rated the No. 1 new release in Kids' Electric Vehicles, it doesn't have too many reviews just yet, but the cool blue color and striking resemblance to an actual Chevy make it an early winner.

For something more used and reviewed, get going on purchasing the Best Choice ride-on truck. Best Choice Products 12V Kids Ride-On Truck, $204.99 on Amazon