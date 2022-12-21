Read full article on original website
FOR SALE: This Hidden Pink Dollhouse Manor In North Amarillo
I've passed by this place several times. It's hard to miss, as it's a flash of prissy pink against the muted colors of the exposed scrublands of the area. I know nothing about the place, nor did any of my acquaintance who have lived here longer than me. It's long been an odd, pink mystery parked upon a brown lot.
Travel Issues Stranding People In Amarillo
With Christmas behind us, we start to look toward the new year. Typically, heading home after the holidays is something people look forward to. Their hearts are full of joy, but they're ready to return to their lives. You get all packed up, hop in the car, and arrive at...
National travel issues effect Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday season. Since yesterday, more than 29,000 flights have been delayed and over 10,000 have been cancelled. Most major airlines have felt the effects of the severe winter storm, but Southwest appears...
3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the...
The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.
There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
The High Plains’ top 4 local stories of 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As 2022 draws to a close, MyHighPlains.com is taking a look back at what we consider the top four stories of the past year. While this list will focus on local impact and MyHighPlains.com pageviews, we’ll also be taking a look at the most significant stories in categories such as politics, […]
BNSF’s Christmas Special stops in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, and of course, Rudolph, but the leader of this sleigh into Amarillo, was a 400,000 pound locomotive. All aboard Amarillo! The local BNSF team converted the Amarillo facility into a winter wonderland for plenty of people recently, including BNSF employees, their families, […]
A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo
A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
Here Is Why You Need To Know About Amarillo’s Simulated Universe
I'm sure you're familiar with Meow Wolf in New Mexico. It's an art exhibit/gallery/experience that is interactive. It tells a story and is supposed to get your imagination going. It's like a playground made out of someone's artistic vision. Amarillo's newest art exhibit is something like that. Maybe. We're not...
Travel Center at I-40 and Airport Blvd. closed due to water main break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division reported that the Texas Travel Information Center on I-40 eastbound and Airport Blvd. was closed on Monday. According to TxDOT on social media, the Travel Center was closed down due to repairs on a water main break in the center.
AFD released information regarding a house fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Christmas Eve house fire in North Amarillo. According to AFD, at around 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located at 315 NE 6th. AFD said crews arrived to find fire showing from […]
10 Best Hotel In Canyon
You are searching for the greatest hotel sort list in the Canyon zone, right? In this post, I’m going to share the greatest hotel sort list with in the Canyon zone. Also, a direction link from your house, with Support Hotline, Web Address details, approximate internet users reviews, direction, has been mentioned This details has been taken from these hotel ‘, official websites.
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
Hear The One About An Amarillo Priest The Vatican Defrocked?
It doesn't involve walking into a bar or other members of the clergy. There's really no punchline to speak of. It really happened. Did you hear the one about the Amarillo priest that the Vatican defrocked?. Who Is Frank Pavone, And Why Is That Name Familiar?. Frank spent time in...
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
Area business delays for Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday. All Potter County buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, not including the Potter County Jail. To have your business added to the list,...
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating Christmas Eve house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a Christmas Eve house fire. The fire at 315 NE 6th Avenue started around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters attacked the fire through a bedroom window. They had it under control in seven minutes. According to the department, the house...
Strange Creature That Looks Like a Werewolf Leaves Amarillo, Texas Guessing
Is there a cryptid living in Texas?
Walmart Has Delivery Drones! Will it Fly in Amarillo?
Technology is a great thing and it seems that the world is getting more and more technologically advanced. So much so, that drone delivery is becoming more mainstream. Walmart announced in June of 2021 that they were teaming up with DroneUp to start offering drone delivery from their stores. They rolled out delivery drones to specific places in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. They currently offer drone delivery in North Texas. Garland, Murphy, Plano Richardson, Mesquite, Dallas, Rowlett, and the Colonies all currently have drone delivery available to customers.
Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Day? Here's what's open in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Day?. Here's a list of restaurants that are open in Amarillo. Asian Buffet - 3347 Bell St. - 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Big Texan - 7701 E. I-40 – Holiday Buffett 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
