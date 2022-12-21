KRQE Newsfeed: Pushing for change, Homeless camp problem, Cold air coming, Problem property, World Championships

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Calls to bring back APD’s party patrol unit grow after weekend shooting – Gun violence has struck another Albuquerque family, this time taking the life of a young woman at a house party. When news of the death spread threw the community, it reached Nicole Chavez, who also lost her son to gun violence in 2015. Ever since, she has been pushing for APD to bring back their party patrol unit. The unit has been gone for nearly a decade. 18-year-old Jada Gonzalez is the latest victim, shot and killed early Sunday. According to a GoFundMe set up for her, she was a senior at Albuquerque Academy and had plans to attend Texas Christian University. APD says at this time, they are not bringing back the party patrol unit.

[2] Albuquerque property owner fed up after dumpster fire – An Albuquerque man is saying the city needs to do more to handle homeless camps after fires have been threatening his building. After making a 3-1-1 report on a homeless encampment, just off Central and Vassar, he says the city cleared it out only for it to return again. The latest fire on Sunday, is the latest fire to occur behind a business on the Central corridor in the UNM or Nob Hill area. He says the city needs to do more about these problems.

[3] Arctic blast arrives east tomorrow – The arctic air mass will begin to impact far northeast New Mexico into Thursday. The cold air will continue to push south into Thursday evening, bringing dangerous cold all across the east through 11 a.m. Friday. Wind Chill Warnings, Advisories, and Watches are in effect all across the east as wind chill values may get down -15 to -30 below zero.

[4] City of Albuquerque wants problem property resident in jail after probation violation – An Albuquerque property owner will be in court in January to determine if he will serve jail time. Neighbors in the Inez neighborhood have tried for years to get Patrick Wallentine to clean up his yard. In October, he was found guilty of violating the city’s weed and litter ordinance. He was sentenced to 90-days of unsupervised probation while he cleaned his house. Monday, the city’s attorney notified the court of Wallentine’s probation violation and is requesting him to serve his 90-day sentence in county jail. The city’s code enforcement said this is not an ordinary case and these measures are only used in extreme circumstances.

[5] Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title – From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. The Albuquerque group – Elijah Rose, Quinn Sorbello, Odessa Wignall – and a fourth teen from Texas made the U.S. Junior Team. Las week in Romania, they placed 2nd in the world for the junior team finish. World championships were held inside a salt mine 800 feet underground, the space and temperature made for perfect flying conditions.

