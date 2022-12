The No 21 Texas Longhorns are set to face the No. 12 Washington Huskies in the Valero Alamo Bowl down in San Antonio this Thursday at 8 p.m. Central. Texas has another chance to demonstrate that they are on the right track and continuing to improve. After a couple of disappointing showings this season that ultimately led to missing the road to the conference championship game, the Longhorns are being counted out. All the attention seems to be on Washington which had quite the surge in rankings in the back half of the season after the upset against Oregon. Texas is favored by 3.5 points, according to DraftKings going into this week. One caveat I will make before diving into the statistics is strength of schedule. Yes, Washington is 10-2 and Texas is 8-4; however, Texas ranks third in strength of schedule this season while the Huskies are 51st.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO