Burnt Orange Nation

Texas Early Signing Day roundtable

Early Signing Day is in the books and it appears Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have locked in another top-five recruiting class. Outside of Arch Manning and Anthony Hill, what signee are you excited about the most?. Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) - Sydir Mitchell. Texas went head to head with...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Miami football offers Texas State transfer DT Devon Sears Jr.

Texas State transfer defensive tackle Devon Sears Jr. tweeted on Friday morning that he received an offer from the Miami football program via defensive line coach Joe Salave’a. Sears had 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups for Texas State in 2022. Pro Football Focus named Sears the ninth-best DL transfer.
CORAL GABLES, FL
KXAN

Texas Longhorns sign 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., add to No. 3 signing class in the country

Texas signed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit from Anaheim, Calif., Moore played for St. John Bosco, one of the most successful high school football programs in the entire country. The Braves won the CIF Open Division championship with a 45-0 win over the San Mateo Serra Padres on Dec. 10, and MaxPreps named them the 2022 high school football national champions after the win. Moore had 4 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas post-Early Signing Day roster matrix

The early signing period is hours away from closing and the Texas Longhorns have the vast majority of the 2023 class signed following Thursday’s signing of consensus four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. So it’s worth taking another look at the current roster matrix for the 2023 season with...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Alamo Bowl - Fearless Predictions

Well, it's that time of year again where Texas gets to play in it's bowl away from home, the Alamo bowl. The good news is, Texas fans travel well and we should have a significant home field advantage. I also like the matchup. This will be a good test for the young Ewers and we can see what Sark is made of with all of the opt outs et all.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: Hang #33 from the rafters, CDC

After bringing a volleyball National Championship back to Austin for the first time since 2012, Texas fans agree it’s time to retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey. The 5% of voters who say the Longhorns shouldn’t retire her number...what???. In her final season on campus, Eggleston lost only one...
AUSTIN, TX
diehardsport.com

TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?

Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
FORT WORTH, TX
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas

Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
MADISON, WI
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX

