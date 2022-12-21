Polk County receives $400,000 in fight against opioid crisis

The Polk County Board of County Commissioners received $400,000 to fight opioid addiction in the area after a settlement with major national drug distribution companies.

According to a Wednesday press release, the money is only the first installment from the lawsuit and will be used by the county's Opioid Abatement Program.

Polk County attorney Randy Mink estimated that they will receive approximately $30 million in settlement money over the course of 18 years. Billions will be paid out to communities nationwide to help fight the opioid epidemic from these settlements.

In October, law enforcement seized over 11 pounds of fentanyl in Central Florida, which Sheriff Grady Judd said was enough to kill 2.7 million people.

“The funding will be used to assist in supporting strategies that prevent and reduce issues surrounding substance abuse and behavioral health disorders,” said Marcia Andresen, Polk County’s Health and Human Services Director.