Alabama football has nine players headed to the Senior Bowl after this season. Jordan Battle, a safety, became the ninth player to accept his invitation to the exhibition. Battle, a South Florida native, has been a starting safety for the Crimson Tide since 2020. He came as a four-star in the 2019 recruiting class and grew into one of the most dependable players in the defensive secondary. Battle recorded 62 tackles and two pass breakups this season, but he helped Alabama to two Southeastern Conference Championships (2020 and 2021) and a College Football Playoff national title in 2020. He needs a strong performance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl to enhance draft value.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO