tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What CJ Dippre commitment means for Alabama
CJ Dippre is headed to the University of Alabama after transferring From Maryland. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith breaks down what Dippre’s decision means for the Crimson Tide. The full breakdown can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to CJ Dippre transferring to Crimson Tide
Alabama fans took to social media to react to CJ Dippre announcing his commitment to Alabama Tuesday, adding more experienced to the Crimson Tide’s tight end room. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: Maryland transfer TE CJ Dippre commits to Alabama
CJ Dippre announced he will transfer to the University of Alabama Tuesday, turning down an offer from Ohio State. Dippre is a product of Pennsylvania, and he is currently a true sophomore. He will add more experience to Alabama’s tight end room, which is expected to lose veteran tight end, Cameron Latu, at the end of the season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker misses Sugar Bowl practice with an apparent arm injury
The University of Alabama football team arrived safely at Caesars Superdome on Monday for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide practiced and the media had a 15-minute window to view it. Several reporters saw veteran inside linebacker Jaylen Moody standing off to the side. His right arm...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama quarterback spotted taking reps with receivers in Sugar Bowl prep
Something interesting happened Tuesday in Sugar Bowl prep for Alabama, but it is nothing for fans to be alarmed about. The Crimson Tide had its second practice at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) for its matchup against Kansas State University on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. Jalen Milroe, a sophomore quarterback, was spotted taking reps with wide receivers. Alabama reporters watched him catch a screen pass and immediately shared the moment with social media.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama safety accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama football has nine players headed to the Senior Bowl after this season. Jordan Battle, a safety, became the ninth player to accept his invitation to the exhibition. Battle, a South Florida native, has been a starting safety for the Crimson Tide since 2020. He came as a four-star in the 2019 recruiting class and grew into one of the most dependable players in the defensive secondary. Battle recorded 62 tackles and two pass breakups this season, but he helped Alabama to two Southeastern Conference Championships (2020 and 2021) and a College Football Playoff national title in 2020. He needs a strong performance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl to enhance draft value.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama cornerback getting work in ahead of Sugar Bowl matchup
We have made it to Sugar Bowl week for the University of Alabama football team. Alabama takes on Kansas State on New Year’s Eve at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The Crimson Tide wants to end the season with 11 wins and jump-start its spring with confidence. Kool-Aid McKinstry, a sophomore cornerback, looks to have a dominant showing at a classic bowl site. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder earned first-team All-American honors from Pro Football Focus, second-team honors from Sporting News, American Football Coaches Association, and Football Writers Association of America. McKinstry picked up first-team All-SEC honors at defensive back from the Associated Press and the league’s coaches.
tdalabamamag.com
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and players react to Bryce Young and Will Anderson playing in the Sugar Bowl
Alabama fans have already expressed their excitement in their reactions to quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson opting to play in the Sugar Bowl. But this week, during early media availability Kansas State head coach Chris Kleiman and a few players shared their own reactions to the two Crimson Tide stars decisions.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football’s Tuesday Sugar Bowl practice
Alabama football returned to practice for the Allstate Sugar Bowl Tuesday in New Orleans. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s practice from Ceasers Superdome. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban, Alabama arrives in New Orleans for Allstate Sugar Bowl
Nick Saban and Alabama football have arrived in New Orleans, La. The Crimson Tide has landed onsite for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. Alabama looks for its 11th victory to finish the 2022 season versus the champions of the Big 12 Conference. Alabama will battle the Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. Several photos were posted to Instagram of the team landing in New Orleans. Ryan Hennessy of Channel 13 News in Birmingham shared a video on Twitter of the team’s arrival.
tdalabamamag.com
What Nick Saban said upon Alabama football’s arrival to New Orleans for Sugar Bowl
Nick Saban and Alabama football arrived to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl Monday, and Saban talked to media upon arrival. Saban and the Crimson Tide will square off against Kansas State Saturday. The Alabama head coach started his press conference by discussing the Tide’s excitement to play in the Sugar Bowl. He then went into Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s decision to play in the bowl game.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Terrion Arnold creates heartfelt moment by surprising janitor at his high school
Alabama football’s redshirt freshman defensive back Terrion Arnold blessed the janitor at the high school he attended with a signed jersey during the Christmas holiday season. Arnold tweeted the special moment in Christmas Day.
