Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why This Alabama House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In AmericaLIFE_HACKSTuscaloosa, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL Amari Kight announces transfer commitment
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new football home. Kight announced on Friday that he will be transferring to UCF this season after entering the transfer portal back on Dec. 5. Kight has now become the second member of the Crimson Tide to join head coach Gus Malzahn...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama offensive lineman commits to UCF
A former scholarship player for Alabama football has found a new collegiate home. Amari Kight, a four-star offensive lineman from the 2019 recruiting class, has committed to the University of Central Florida. He made the announcement Friday via Twitter as he joins wide receiver, Christian Leary. Kight, Leary, and Javon...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban feels Alabama signees can help defensive front early
Alabama football recruited 2023 prospects with an emphasis on improving its defensive front, and Nick Saban feels the Crimson Tide accomplished that with its signees on the front seven. The Tide signed multiple defensive linemen with commitments from James Smith, Edric Hill, Jordan Renaud and Hunter Osborne. Saban and company...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda accepts position at North Texas
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda is leaving the Crimson Tide as it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Svoboda has accepted a position at North Texas. Svoboda will serve as the Mean Green’s special teams coordinator and associate head coach. Svoboda has spent the past two seasons at...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama football has its eighth player heading to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Henry To’oto’o, a middle linebacker, accepted his invitation on Thursday. As a California native, he finished the regular season second in total tackles for the Crimson Tide (89). To’oto’o collected seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a quarterback hurry.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: No. 1 JUCO WR Malik Benson feels he is a mix of great former Alabama receivers
Malik Benson is ready to make an immediate impact for Alabama football in Tuscaloosa. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith sat down with the Kansas native to talk about his JUCO journey, his game and more.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What Desmond Ricks commitment means for Alabama?
Alabama football wrapped up its loaded 2023 recruiting class with yet another five-star with Desmond Ricks signing with the Tide. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith breaks down what Ricks’ commitment means for the Crimson Tide. His full breakdown can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s defense has challenge on its hands with K-State RB Deuce Vaughn
Alabama has not been great defensively against the run this year, and it has another challenge in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Pete Golding’s unit for the Crimson Tide allowed four 100-yard rushers in the regular season, including Raheim Sanders (Arkansas), Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss,), Jarquez Hunter (Auburn), and Robby Ashford (Auburn). Jayden Daniels, the starting quarterback for Louisiana State University, came close to 100 yards rushing at 95 in a 32-31 overtime victory over the Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Recruits react to 5-Star DB Desmond Ricks signing with Alabama
Multiple recruits shared their reactions to Alabama football landing five-star defensive back, Desmond Ricks over Florida and LSU.
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-5 transfer TE CJ Dippre to choose between two CFB powerhouses
CJ Dippre is ready to announce his transfer destination after departing from Maryland and entering the transfer portal. Dippre will choose between Alabama and Ohio State Tuesday. Alabama hosted the Maryland transfer for an official visit earlier this month. He earned an offer from the Crimson Tide during that visit....
tdalabamamag.com
Pete Golding versus Colin Klein is the biggest Sugar Bowl matchup
People mainly think about athletes on the field in discussing matchups, but the biggest storyline for the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State will come down to the coordinators. Pete Golding, the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator, matches wits against Colin Klein. As a Kansas State alum, Klein...
Comments / 0