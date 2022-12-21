Read full article on original website
Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady
Cris Collinsworth had some harsh criticism for Tom Brady after being dumbfounded by the play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Sunday night. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their habit of late comebacks when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Week 16. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime as not... The post Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-teammate has interesting prediction about Tom Brady
A former teammate of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made an interesting prediction about his future. The post Ex-teammate has interesting prediction about Tom Brady appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night
Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Her Viral Sideline Moment
Erin Andrews might be better suited in the secondary than on the sidelines after a video of the Fox reporter went viral this past Saturday. Tasked with covering Eagles vs. Cowboys, Andrews showed off her best defensive back skills by knocking down an errant Gardner Minshew throwaway with ...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Message Going Viral
Christmas morning is finally here, which means it's time for celebrities in the sporting world to share what they're up to. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve in a hotel alone before today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”
NFL World Calling For Star Quarterback To Get Benched
Is it time for a prominent NFL quarterback to get benched for the rest of the year?. The Denver Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the game, some are arguing for the Broncos to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady’s Son Is Following In His Dad’s Footsteps
Tom and Bridget Moynahan's son Jack has big shoes to fill. Many 'Blue Bloods' and NFL fans are curious: Will he play football like his dad?
Gisele Bündchen Broke Her Silence On Instagram And Subtly Showed Support For Tom Brady Less Than A Month After Announcing Their Divorce
Her subtle display of support comes after an insider was forced to shut down claims that she was dating her jiu-jitsu instructor.
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Tom Brady Will Likely Play for a New Team in 2023, His Former Teammate Says
The 2022 NFL regular season hasn’t even ended yet and there’s already speculation about Tom Brady’s future. One of the quarterback’s former teammates believes this will be the last year “TB12” is with Tampa Bay. Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady in New England,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To What Mike Tirico Said
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 19-16, in overtime on Sunday night. It was not a very well played game. Both teams were tied, 6-6, in the third quarter. NBC announcer Mike Tirico's comment on the game went viral during that third period of action. "A pointless third...
Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split
It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”
Curran: Pats, Mac Jones simply did not take desired step forward in 2022
With these year-end exercises, you don’t want to be toooooo negative. It’s the holidays. And, given that we’re taking the macro view of the past 12 months, the singular outrage and disbelief you feel in a moment is dulled when viewed in hindsight. The "No Lateral Damage"...
SBJ Marketing: Bush's Best wants Peyton Manning to 're-frame' beans
I can’t remember a year-end with so much uncertainty about the outlook for the next. IPG’s Magna Global now forecasts that national TV networks’ ad revenues will fall 6.4% next year. It makes for a difficult read for those attempting 2023 planning. "There are so many mixed messages in the marketing economy, it’s tough to get a focus on next year," said one agency president. "We haven’t seen clients slashing budgets dramatically, but there’s this general pause with a lot of them."
Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass
The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards.
Tom Brady Weighs in on Potentially Retiring After This Season
Tom Brady is giving an answer – for now – to the constant question of his potential future retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who came out of retirement at the end of the 2022 NFL season just weeks after announcing he was finished playing, said on his podcast this week that he hasn't even contemplated retirement just yet.
