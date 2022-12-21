ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady

Cris Collinsworth had some harsh criticism for Tom Brady after being dumbfounded by the play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Sunday night. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their habit of late comebacks when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Week 16. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime as not... The post Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night

Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Message Going Viral

Christmas morning is finally here, which means it's time for celebrities in the sporting world to share what they're up to. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve in a hotel alone before today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Star Quarterback To Get Benched

Is it time for a prominent NFL quarterback to get benched for the rest of the year?. The Denver Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the game, some are arguing for the Broncos to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
People

Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To What Mike Tirico Said

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 19-16, in overtime on Sunday night. It was not a very well played game. Both teams were tied, 6-6, in the third quarter. NBC announcer Mike Tirico's comment on the game went viral during that third period of action. "A pointless third...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split

It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”
Sports Business Journal

SBJ Marketing: Bush's Best wants Peyton Manning to 're-frame' beans

I can’t remember a year-end with so much uncertainty about the outlook for the next. IPG’s Magna Global now forecasts that national TV networks’ ad revenues will fall 6.4% next year. It makes for a difficult read for those attempting 2023 planning. "There are so many mixed messages in the marketing economy, it’s tough to get a focus on next year," said one agency president. "We haven’t seen clients slashing budgets dramatically, but there’s this general pause with a lot of them."
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Tom Brady Weighs in on Potentially Retiring After This Season

Tom Brady is giving an answer – for now – to the constant question of his potential future retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who came out of retirement at the end of the 2022 NFL season just weeks after announcing he was finished playing, said on his podcast this week that he hasn't even contemplated retirement just yet.
TAMPA, FL

